Cornered terrorists take elderly man hostage in J&K

Terrorists, believed to be two to three in number, barged into a cable operator's house in Batote area of Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir and took his elderly father hostage during an encounter with security forces on Saturday. Heaving firing is underway between the two sides.

The incident took place after the terrorists attacked an Army patrolling party in the area and hurled grenades. After which, security forces carried out search operations and cornered terrorists in Main Market.

At around 7:30 am, the terrorists tried to stop the civil vehicle at Batote on National Highway (NH) 244.

Two grenade attacks and one encounter have been reported from across the state on Saturday.

The first grenade attack happened in Batote. The second was reported from Srinagar where terrorists attacked a CRPF convoy.

In a major development, security forces on Saturday killed three terrorists in Batote area of Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir. Two Army jawans were also injured in the gunbattle.

The development comes hours after another three terrorists were neutralised during an encounter in the Naranag village of Ganderbal district earlier on Saturday.

Confirming the report, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said, "A group of five terrorists trapped in Batote town of Ramban district of Jammu Zone. Joint parties of Police, Army, and CRPF cordoned the area and exchange of fire ensues. Trapped terrorists had fired on a security team in the morning and tried to escape."

In another incident, an encounter broke out in Naranag village of Ganderbal district, in which three terrorists were killed. The initial investigation revealed that the three terrorists belonged to a foreign land. Huge cache of arms and ammunition were also seized by the forces from the spot. The whole area had been cordoned off and a massive search operation was launched.

