‘Core issue remains space that is given….’: MEA on Hardeep Nijjar row

Headlines

Prithviraj Sukumaran reacts to Dunki clashing with Salaar, reveals if he'll be watching SRK's film: 'I think this is...'

A1Loans, Personal Loan Company for Bluecollar Employees, Launched

This star once lived in chawl, earned Rs 1500 as first salary, now has five Rs 100 crore film, is married to…

Terrorists open fire at Army vehicle in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, 3 jawans injured

Amid evolving global dynamic in Pacific region, DU Prof Pankaj Choudhary meets New Zealand's PM

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Prithviraj Sukumaran reacts to Dunki clashing with Salaar, reveals if he'll be watching SRK's film: 'I think this is...'

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

A1Loans, Personal Loan Company for Bluecollar Employees, Launched

8 health benefits of green apple

3 Mumbai Indians stars to win IPL title with Gujarat Titans

Health benefits of white pepper 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

IPL Auction 2023: Who is Kavya Maran? all you need to know about SunRisers Hyderabad CEO

Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek kumar accuses Ankita Lokhande of marrying Vicky Jain for Money

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Prithviraj Sukumaran reacts to Dunki clashing with Salaar, reveals if he'll be watching SRK's film: 'I think this is...'

This star once lived in chawl, earned Rs 1500 as first salary, now has five Rs 100 crore film, is married to…

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani TV premiere: Here's when and where you can watch Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's love drama

HomeIndia

India

‘Core issue remains space that is given….’: MEA on Hardeep Nijjar row

While addressing a press briefing on Thursday, Bagchi said that India also hoped that Canada will take action against the separatists and anti-India elements.

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 05:45 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday that its “core” issue with Canada remained that of the space given to anti-India elements operating from that country. While addressing a press briefing on Thursday, Bagchi said that India hoped that Canada will take action against the separatists and anti-India elements. 

"Our position has been quite consistent. And whenever this has been raised, we have highlighted, how we see the problem. The core issue remains the space that is given to extremists and terrorists and, anti-India elements in that country. I think you would heard also from the External Affairs Minister recently as well as others, about the developments of that case...and we would hope that they would take action on such extremist, elements that are misusing the freedom of speech and expression in their country," he said.

The ties between India and Canada have been under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations in September linking Indian agents to the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

India strongly rejected the charges and termed them as “absurd and baseless.” Later, India asked Canada to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country and also temporarily suspended the issuance of visas to Canadian citizens. 

Earlier this month, EAM S Jaishankar said in Rajya Sabha that Canada has not shared any specific evidence with India.

With inputs from PTI

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Russian tourist faces harassment at Jaipur's petrol pump, police take action

Little girl grooves to Bobby Deol's Jamal Kudu in viral video, internet loves it

'We'll not...': AAP leader Atishi on ED's fresh summon to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Lemur commands back scratches from two boys in viral video, internet in splits

From Pralaya to Qayamat: How and when different cultures view end of world

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Air India unveils Manish Malhotra-designed uniform for cabin, cockpit crew; see pics

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE