‘Core issue remains space that is given….’: MEA on Hardeep Nijjar row

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday that its “core” issue with Canada remained that of the space given to anti-India elements operating from that country. While addressing a press briefing on Thursday, Bagchi said that India hoped that Canada will take action against the separatists and anti-India elements.

"Our position has been quite consistent. And whenever this has been raised, we have highlighted, how we see the problem. The core issue remains the space that is given to extremists and terrorists and, anti-India elements in that country. I think you would heard also from the External Affairs Minister recently as well as others, about the developments of that case...and we would hope that they would take action on such extremist, elements that are misusing the freedom of speech and expression in their country," he said.

The ties between India and Canada have been under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegations in September linking Indian agents to the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June.

India strongly rejected the charges and termed them as “absurd and baseless.” Later, India asked Canada to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country and also temporarily suspended the issuance of visas to Canadian citizens.

Earlier this month, EAM S Jaishankar said in Rajya Sabha that Canada has not shared any specific evidence with India.

With inputs from PTI