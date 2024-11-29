Considering cord blood banking? Learn about the benefits, costs & procedures of storing your baby's cord blood stem cells at birth for potential future medical treatments.

If you’re about to welcome your little bundle of joy, then you probably have a lot on your mind. There's so much to prepare from skincare and comfy clothes to baby strollers and diapers. As a soon-to-be parent, you must also be worried about your baby’s health too, right? Have you heard about cord blood banking? Preserving your newborn’s stem cells is a once-in-a-lifetime chance and this can protect not just your baby but your entire family from the impact of 80+ medical conditions. If you haven’t enrolled for it yet, now is the apt time to consider this important choice and explore the world of stem cell banking.

In this article, we will delve into the details and understand how this life-changing decision of cord blood banking can help secure your baby’s future health. To start with, let us discuss the umbilical cord first, then the stem cell preservation benefits followed by its procedure.

What Is the Umbilical Cord? What Does It Contain?

It is a coiled, flexible connecting tube that links the mother to the fetus. This tube carries oxygen and nutrients to the unborn baby during pregnancy. For those who are not aware of what it contains, let us tell you a surprising fact! This umbilical cord contains life-saving stem cells that have the potential to protect your baby and the entire family against 80+ severe medical disorders!

Now you must be wondering what these stem cells are. Let us talk about them briefly.

What Are Stem Cells?

They are special cells found in the umbilical cord and have several benefits. They have the ability to develop into specific cell types such as blood cells, brain cells and muscle cells. They are unique as they have regenerative properties which means they can divide and multiply themselves to perform multiple functions.

Cord Blood Banking - Introduction

Also known as stem cell banking, this process involves collecting and storing blood from a newborn's umbilical cord. This blood is rich in stem cells, which can help treat life-threatening diseases, such as leukaemia, genetic disorders, and immune system diseases.

What Is The Procedure For Cord Blood Banking?

Cord blood banking is a simple process. After delivery, your healthcare provider clamps the umbilical cord. Before cutting it, using a sterile needle, the doctor draws out the blood from the cord and collects it in the blood collection bag. This derived blood has potential stem cells which are then preserved and frozen for future medical uncertainties.

Types Of Cord Blood Banks

There are three main types of stem cell banks that you can choose from-

Public Stem Cell Banks - Preserves donated stem cells for public use or research, with no storage fees Private Stem Cell Banks - Stores cord blood for personal use, with associated costs Community Stem Cell Banks - It combines the features of both private and public banks. It’s cheaper and gives access to all community members, making it easier to find a good match for stem cell transplants.

Benefits Of Cord Blood Banking

Below are some advantages of preserving your baby’s cord blood stem cells at birth.

Rich source of hematopoietic stem cells with the ability to treat various illnesses. Umbilical cord blood is collected at birth, tested and preserved. Therefore, it is readily available whenever required. Collecting stem cells from umbilical cord blood is easy, safe and poses no danger to the mother or baby. Graft vs. Host Disease (GVHD) is a condition where the recipient’s body is attacked by transplanted stem cells. And umbilical cord blood has a low risk of developing GVHD. As soon as the infant is born, cord blood is collected and preserved. Therefore, there is a lower chance of contamination. It is a reliable option for patients who are unable to find a stem cell match with their siblings. A partial cord blood unit match of 6/8 is suitable for transplant. It is easy to procure and process cord blood units for transplants

The Final Takeaway

