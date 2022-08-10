Corbevax available as booster dose from August 12: Here's how to book a slot

File photo

The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday approved Biological E's Corbevax as a precaution/booster dose for those above 18 years fully vaccinated with either Covishield or Covaxin.

Corbevax will be available as a booster dose from August 12. This is for the first time that a booster dose that is different from the one used for primary vaccination against Covid has been allowed in the country.

Corbevax will be available as a precaution dose after completion of 6 months or 26 weeks from the date of administration of the second dose of either Covaxin or Covishield vaccines for population above 18 years.

How to register for a precautionary dose?

Step 1: Those eligible for the booster dose can log on to https://selfregistration.cowin.gov.in/

Step 2: Sign in or register for verification by entering the mobile number and OTP.

Step 3: Registration can be done through self-registration through an existing account on CoWin or by creating a new account through a unique mobile number (this facility is available for all eligible citizens presently).

Step 4: After registration, update the identity proof under the new category on the CoWin homepage.

The beneficiary can register using their Aadhaar card or other ID cards like EPIC, Passport, Driving license, PAN Card, Smart Card among others.

As soon as you are eligible for the precautionary dose, you will receive an SMS reminding of the same.

