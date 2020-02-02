Cops prepared ahead of assembly polls, security arrangements at place in Shaheen Bagh: Delhi CP

Delhi Police Commissioner (CP) Amulya Patnaik on Sunday said that the Delhi Police has made detailed security arrangements ahead of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Election 2020, adding that protest rallies in the city are being carefully monitored. He also said that elaborate security arrangements have been made at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh as well as other protest sites.

Answering questions about security arrangements at Shaheen Bagh, Delhi CP Amulya Patnaik said that due to the police deployment, no untoward incident has happened except one or two "isolated" ones.

"Due to police deployment, the persons who came there with arms did not have the courage to do something more. One or two incidents did take place but they are isolated incidents. We have made elaborate arrangements at Shaheen Bagh as well as other protest sites," the Delhi Police CP told news agency ANI.

Providing further details about the arrangements at the Shaheen Bagh protest site where anti-CAA-NRC demonstrations have been continuing for over a month, Patnaik said, "We have been continuously requesting protesters at Shaheen Bagh to move the protest from the main road, keeping in mind the public inconvenience. Since it has been persisting for a long time, we had put barricades and proper arrangements there."

He added that the cops are appealing to the protesters at Shaheen Bagh as "they are mostly women and children." The Commissioner said, "We thought it's better to approach them in a persuasive manner. We are hopeful that gradually they will realise that people are facing inconvenience and listen to Delhi Police and clear it."

He added, "All our senior officers are on alert. Our Police are present in sensitive locations too. Every day around 300 rallies take place which are closely monitored by local police, traffic police and security units. Arrangements are in order. The instigating speeches are being monitored and in some cases, the Election Commission has also taken cognizance. The vulnerable locations will be covered and no obstacle will be entertained during elections."

Talking about the security situation in the national capital ahead of the polls, the Delhi Police CP said that a detailed arrangement has been made. "More than 40,000 staff will be deployed from Delhi Police itself and 19,000 home guards have been deployed. A few months back we've handled Lok Sabha polls very professionally."

The Election Commission had on Thursday approved the extension of Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, who was to retire on Friday.

An Indian Police Services (IPS) officer of 1985 batch, Patnaik was appointed to the top post on January 30, 2017.

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11.

The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the Union Territory.

The Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015 assembly elections, defying all expectations. While the party hopes to repeat its performance.