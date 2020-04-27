Trending#

Cops made Indore man do sit-ups for driving Porsche amid lockdown, video goes viral

The video which has gone viral on social media shows the boy was cruising in his two-seater luxury car when two members of the Municipal Security Committee appeared out of thin air and stopped him.


Apr 27, 2020

A man from Indore was stopped and punished by Municipal Security Committee personnel on April 25 for driving unnecessarily on-road amid lockdow. In a series of tweets, ANI reported that Indore’s security committee personnel stopped the man and made him do “sit-ups” while he was “driving his luxury car Porsche amid lockdown.”

Following the incident, ANI also received a response from the Indore ASP. The ASP said that those who were travelling unnecessarily were being stopped. But action against the Porsche driver was taken as he was not wearing a mask. The ASP also mentioned that mixed forces are deployed at checkpoints – personnel from Police, Security Committee, and SPOs.

The man identified as Sanskar Daryani told ANI that the incident happened when he was “returning home from company”.

However, the man has urged Indore Police to take action against the incident. “I was returning home from company when I was stopped. I showed them my pass but they verbally abused me and asked me to do sit-ups. I tried to talk to them but they didn't listen. I then followed their orders. They filmed it, cracked jokes and then asked me to leave. I wish Indore police took action against this,” said Sanskar Daryani.

The incident has prompted several reactions on Twitter. While some said that the security personnel did the right thing, others pointed out that the driver shouldn’t be made fun of.

“Driving luxury vehicles is not an excuse to escape punishment during lockdown. Kudos to the constable who ensured it,” wrote Twitter one user. “That person behaved in a humble manner, let’s not laugh at him,” wrote another.

(Inputs from ANI)