Cops made Indore man do sit-ups for driving Porsche amid lockdown, video goes viral

A man from Indore was stopped and punished by Municipal Security Committee personnel on April 25 for driving unnecessarily on-road amid lockdow. In a series of tweets, ANI reported that Indore’s security committee personnel stopped the man and made him do “sit-ups” while he was “driving his luxury car Porsche amid lockdown.”

The video which has gone viral on social media shows the boy was cruising in his two-seater luxury car when two members of the Municipal Security Committee appeared out of thin air and stopped him. He was them asked to do sit-ups for breaking the rules.

Madhya Pradesh: In a viral video (in picture - a screengrab from the viral video), a man was seen being made to do squats, by Indore's security committee personnel after he was flagged down by them yesterday while he was driving his luxury car Porsche amid lockdown. pic.twitter.com/qRXCmIwZHX — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

Following the incident, ANI also received a response from the Indore ASP. The ASP said that those who were travelling unnecessarily were being stopped. But action against the Porsche driver was taken as he was not wearing a mask. The ASP also mentioned that mixed forces are deployed at checkpoints – personnel from Police, Security Committee, and SPOs.

Those who were out unnecessarily were being stopped. Action has been taken as proper mask wasn't being used by him. Mixed forces are deployed at checkpoints - personnel from Police, Security Committee & SPOs: Indore ASP on man driving a Porsche amid lockdown made to do squats pic.twitter.com/mnUjYKjFCS — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

The man identified as Sanskar Daryani told ANI that the incident happened when he was “returning home from company”.

However, the man has urged Indore Police to take action against the incident. “I was returning home from company when I was stopped. I showed them my pass but they verbally abused me and asked me to do sit-ups. I tried to talk to them but they didn't listen. I then followed their orders. They filmed it, cracked jokes and then asked me to leave. I wish Indore police took action against this,” said Sanskar Daryani.

I was returning home from company when I was stopped. I showed them my pass but they verbally abused me and asked me to do sit-ups. I tried to talk to them but they didn't listen. I then followed their orders. They filmed it,cracked jokes & then asked me to leave: Sanskar Daryani pic.twitter.com/9Dby04mPPx — ANI (@ANI) April 26, 2020

The incident has prompted several reactions on Twitter. While some said that the security personnel did the right thing, others pointed out that the driver shouldn’t be made fun of.

Look at this clown who is roaming around the city in his Porsche in Indore.#lockdownindia #Indorelockdown #Covid_19india pic.twitter.com/T6YYzsjDSp — Heisenberg (@urgoddamnright_) April 25, 2020

“Driving luxury vehicles is not an excuse to escape punishment during lockdown. Kudos to the constable who ensured it,” wrote Twitter one user. “That person behaved in a humble manner, let’s not laugh at him,” wrote another.

(Inputs from ANI)