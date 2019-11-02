Cops, lawyers clash at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court; police vehicle torched

A clash erupted between police and lawyers at Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Saturday, resulting in firing and torching of a vehicle in the premises.

The clash started following a parking dispute.

At least two lawyers were injured in the clash and have been admitted to St Stephen's Hospital.

In a picture tweeted by the news agency, a police vehicle was seen on fire. In another image, a huge group of lawyers surrounded a police van.

Lawyers have alleged that they were fired upon by police personnel. They are currently holding a protest just outside the court premises.

Speaking on the cause of the scuffle, Jai Biswal, an office-bearer of Tis Hazari Bar association, said, "A police vehicle hit the vehicle of a lawyer while he was coming to the court. When the lawyer confronted them he was ridiculed and 6 police personnel carried him inside and thrashed him. People saw this and called the police."

"SHO and local police came there but were not allowed to go inside. We informed the High Court, a team was sent there along with 6 judges but even they were not allowed to go in. When they started leaving, cops fired bullets," Biswal added.

The Bar Council of Delhi condemned the "brutal unprovoked attack on lawyers by police."

"We strongly condemn brutal unprovoked attack on lawyers by police at Tis Hazari Court. One lawyer is critical. A young lawyer was beaten in lockup, a high-handedness of police. They should be dismissed and prosecuted. We stand with Delhi lawyers," KC Mittal, Chairman, Bar Council of Delhi said.

In protest against the police action, lawyers have given a call for complete boycott of work in add district courts on Monday.

"Complete abstinence from work in all Delhi District Courts on 4th November against the shooting by police on advocates in Tis Hazari Court," Dhir Singh Kasana, Secretary General of Coordination Committee Delhi district courts said.