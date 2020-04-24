Cops drag lockdown violators in ambulance with COVID-19 'patient', what happens next is a lesson for all of us

Amid strict nationwide lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, there are still people who break the guidelines and venture outside. Even while going out, some of them do not take necessary precaution like wearing a mask.

While there have been strict police action against them in some areas, including FIRs and jails, people refuse to learn their lesson.

In a unique initiative, Tamil Nadu Police decided to go a step further and locked the violators with a COVID-19 "patient" in an ambulance to teach them a lesson.

In a video that has gone viral, the cops are seen stopping three boys on a bike who are out during lockdown without a mask and helmet. They were not only violating lockdown measures by venturing out, but they were also in violation of traffic rules like triple riding without a helmet.

Stopped and probed, the boys try to duck the cops' question. On this, they are taken to an ambulance which has a coronavirus "patient" on a stretcher.

As the cops try to push the boys inside the ambulance, they resist and try to run away but only to be captured and shoved inside. They try to escape with one of them even succeeding to jump out the ambulance window.

Stuck inside the ambulance with a patient, the two boys try to maintain social distancing from him, running away. The man then gets up and explains that it was a prank but fails to calm down the panicking young men.

This is when they bring out masks and try to put it on. This goes on for a while before the cops open the ambulance door and let them out.

A lady police officer then explains the consequences of violating lockdown and venturing out without property precautions.

Watch the full video here:

#Watch: Tamil Nadu Police puts lockdown violators in ambulance with #COVID19 'patient' to teach them a lesson#LockDownViolator pic.twitter.com/gyb0hkQmib — DNA (@dna) April 24, 2020

The video was shared by many on Twitter who commended the cops for the ‘brilliant’ and innovative initiative to keep people at home during the lockdown.

Tamil Nadu has reported 1683 cases of coronavirus infection and 20 deaths.

The state government has announced stricter measures to curb COVID-19 spread in large cities. Stricter lockdown will be imposed in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai starting from 6 am on April 26 till 9 pm on April 29.

Only hospitals, medical testing facilities, ambulance, morgue service, police, disaster management, Electricity board, state-run milk cooperative will be allowed to function while Central Government offices and banks will be allowed to open with 33% or less workforce.

The government has warned that violators will be dealt with strictly and vehicles will be impounded.