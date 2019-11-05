Cops continue protest even after Delhi Police Commissioner's appeal to call off, lawyers on strike over Tis Hazari clash

Delhi police officials are staging protest against the assault on them during the clashes that broke between police personnel and lawyers in the Tis Hazari court on November 2 where a number of officials on both sides were injured.

Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik earlier requested the protesting officials to call off their protest but cops are still continuing with their agitation against the Tis Hazari incident.

"I appeal to all to maintain peace. It's trying time for us. We need to fulfil the responsibility of maintaining and assuring law & order. It is expected from us that we the protectors of law will continue to assure law & order in the capital. In last few days, there have been certain incidents in the capital which we handled very well. The situation is improving after that," Patnaik added.

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sources, the Delhi Police has submitted a report to MHA on the Tis Hazari incident where clashes broke out between police and lawyers.

In the report, Delhi police has mentioned about the initial first clash happened between lawyers and police. Moreover, it also mentions on the actions taken by the Delhi police so far against their own officials.

With slogans "we want justice", police personnel are carrying out a protest outside the Police Head Quarters at ITO.

Protesting cops also raised slogans, "Delhi Police personnel raise slogans of "Humara CP (Commissioner of Police) kaisa ho, Kiran Bedi jaisa ho" outside the Police Head Quarters (PHQ) in ITO."

#WATCH Delhi Police personnel raise slogans of "Humara CP (Commissioner of Police) kaisa ho, Kiran Bedi jaisa ho" outside the Police Head Quarters (PHQ) in ITO. They are protesting against the clash that broke out between police & lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on 2nd November. pic.twitter.com/f4Cs7kx9Dr — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019

Police officials in uniforms, wearing a black band along with their families wearing are holding a silent protest at the police headquarters to condemn the attacks by a group of lawyers which took place in Tis Hazari court over issues of parking.

Speaking on the Tis Hazari incident, Delhi Police Commissioner Patnaik, "FIR has been registered in the incidents in which police personnel were assaulted. We are addressing the anger (of police personnel) caused by these incidents. Discussions are underway, senior officials are addressing all the concerns."

Delhi Commissioner of Police, Amulya Patnaik: FIR has been registered in the incidents in which police personnel were assaulted. We are addressing the anger (of police personnel) caused by these incidents. Discussions are underway,senior officials are addressing all the concerns. pic.twitter.com/Aatf4CR5Gy — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2019

Protesting police personnel have claimed that ever since the November 2 incident, their colleagues have been harassed across various courts in the city by a group of lawyers.

Also, the lawyers at all Delhi District Courts are on strike today, following Tis Hazari Court incident. However, no protests by lawyers at any district court has been reported till now today. Although, the Bar Council of India in a strongly worded letter has asked all district court bar associations to resume the court work with immediate effect.

Meanwhile, IPS Association in a tweet said, "Incident involving police and lawyers unfortunate. All should take a balanced view of it based on facts in the public domain. Countrywide, police stands in solidarity with those police personnel subjected to physical assault and humiliation. Condemn all attempts to break the law, by anyone!"

Incident involving police & lawyers unfortunate. All should take a balanced view of it based on facts in public domain. Countrywide, police stands in solidarity with those police personnel subjected to physical assault & humiliation. Condemn all attempts to break law, by anyone! — IPS Association (@IPS_Association) November 4, 2019

A violent clash had erupted between Delhi police and lawyers at Tis Hazari Court on Saturday, resulting in injuries to several people.

Speaking on the police-lawyers clash, the Delhi police has said, "Cross FIR has been registered under sections 186, 353, 427, 307. FIR registered on the basis of the complaint received from both parties (police and lawyers). Further investigation being done by Crime Branch SIT."

Some vehicles were also set ablaze by angry lawyers who were protesting a scuffle between some police personnel and advocates over parking.

Twenty police officials, including an Additional DCP and 2 SHOs, and 8 advocates sustained injuries in the clash, Delhi Police said. Twelve bikes, one police Gypsy and eight jail vans were damaged. A team headed by a Special CP will probe the matter.

In visuals shared by news agency ANI, a police van and some two-wheelers were seen on fire. Some other vehicles were also vandalised by the lawyers. While the lawyers alleged that they were fired upon by police personnel, cops denied the claim, saying they were only trying to protect prisoners who were inside the lock-up.

Hearing the matter, the Delhi High Court issued notices to Centre, Delhi government, Bar Council of India, Bar Council of Delhi, All Bar Association of District Courts of Delhi, others regarding the violent scuffle.

The High Court directed the Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to not take any coercive against the lawyers and to transfer Special Commissioner Sanjay Singh and Additional DCP Harinder Singh, in connection with clash.

The Court also directed the Police Commissioner to record statements of the injured advocates and has instructed to lodge an FIR immediately, in connection with clash.

It also ordered a judicial inquiry to be completed within 6 weeks under the retired judge of Delhi High Court, SP Garg.