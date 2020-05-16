Trending#

coronavirus

lockdown

covid-19 cases in india

Modi

  1. Home
  2. India


Cop martyred as terrorists open fire at police naka party in J&K's Kulgam

The cop sustained grievous gunshots and later succumbed to his injuries.


Representational image

Share

Written By

Edited By

Abhishek Sharma

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: May 16, 2020, 08:29 PM IST

A Jammu and Kashmir policeman was martyred on Saturday after terrorists opened fire on a joint Naka party of police deployed in Kulgam district.

As per the reports, the head constable was deployed at Main chowk at Frisal area of Yaripora area of Kulgam.

The cop has been identified as head constable Mohammad Amin Bagat, who sustained grievous gunshots and later succumbed to his injuries.

A case has been registered under relevant sections in this regard. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been started to nab the terrorists.

Investigation in the case is underway.