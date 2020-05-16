Cop martyred as terrorists open fire at police naka party in J&K's Kulgam

A Jammu and Kashmir policeman was martyred on Saturday after terrorists opened fire on a joint Naka party of police deployed in Kulgam district.

As per the reports, the head constable was deployed at Main chowk at Frisal area of Yaripora area of Kulgam.

The cop has been identified as head constable Mohammad Amin Bagat, who sustained grievous gunshots and later succumbed to his injuries.

A case has been registered under relevant sections in this regard. The area has been cordoned off and a search operation has been started to nab the terrorists.

Investigation in the case is underway.