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Cop fired AK-47 after being trapped by crowd during NEET protest, no one hurt, Bihar govt informs SC

Cop fired AK-47 after being trapped by crowd during NEET protest, no one hurt

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Cop fired AK-47 after being trapped by crowd during NEET protest, no one hurt, Bihar govt informs SC

Bihar told SC a cop fired 4 AK-47 rounds in air during Siwan student protest. No one was hurt. The state admitted it was wrong. The constable was suspended.

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Anshika Pandey

Updated : Aug 18, 2026, 03:52 PM IST

Cop fired AK-47 after being trapped by crowd during NEET protest, no one hurt, Bihar govt informs SC
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The Bihar government has told the Supreme Court that a constable fired 4 rounds from an AK-47 in the air during last month’s student protests in Siwan after he got trapped in the crowd. No one was hurt by those bullets, the state said.

What the government said in court

Bihar rejected "disproportionate use of force" in an affidavit submitted in response to PILs alleging police cruelty. It claimed that only when the state of law and order deteriorated did police take action. The state claimed that the constable shot four rounds into the air in the widely shared Siwan video. It acknowledged that using the AK-47 to subdue crowds was inappropriate. The authorities described it as a "platoon-level weapon" and stated that it is intended for special operations.

A departmental investigation is underway and the constable has been suspended. The DGP has released updated guidelines regarding the usage of AK-47s. Three protestors had "minor gunshot wounds," according to the authorities, but none of them was struck by AK-47 fire. At the scene of that firing, none of the injured was present. A ballistic test is being conducted to verify the weapon type, angle and distance. In a different incident at Haathi Chowk, an Assistant Sub-Inspector dispersed the gathering by firing two rounds from a 9mm pistol.

Also read: Indian-origin grandmother with green card detained by ICE after 27 years in US; family demands release

Arrests, injuries and bail

Between July 22 and 25, police documented 69 FIRs and arrested 500 protesters. Following Supreme Court directives, 222 students without criminal records were granted bail, and 75 juveniles were released by the Juvenile Justice Board. Protests escalated into violence in multiple cities, including Patna and Chhapra, where anti-social elements were reported to have participated in vandalism and stone pelting on July 25.

Seven government employees and 157 police officers were hurt. This comprised eleven constables, two BDOs, three inspectors and two sub-inspectors. An eye was lost by one BDO. The state also acknowledged that some protestors were hurt when police fired water cannons and tear gas.

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