Cooch Behar West Bengal Lok Sabha Election 2024: Check important dates, key candidates, past results and other details

The date of voting for the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha constituency is on 19 April (Phase 1). The counting and results date for this constituency is on 4th June.

The Election for Cooch Behar Lok Sabha Constituency in West Bengal, which is part of the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state, will take place this year. The final schedule for the voting and result of the Cooch Behar Lok Sabha election was released by Election Commission on 16th March.

Important Dates

Candidates

The political landscape of the constituency has heated ahead of the elections. Trinamool Congress (TMC) candidate for the constituency is Udayan Guha. While the Bharatiya Janata Party has pitched Nisith Pramanik from here.

Past Election Result

In Lok Sabha election 2019, Nisith Pramanik of the BJP won from the Cooch Behar constituency by securing 731594 votes, while 677363 votes were secured by Adhikary Paresh Chandra of the AITC.

In the LS 2014 elections, Renuka Sinha of the AITC was the winning candidate by getting 526499 votes while 439392 votes were secured by Dipak Kumar Roy of the AIFB.