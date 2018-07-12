Cooch Behar enclave dwellers get 2nd school

The school which was inaugurated on Wednesday is a two-room structure and a verandah with classes from Nursery to II.

After getting formal Indian citizenship in 2015, enclave dwellers living in the Indo-Bangladesh bordering areas got their first school in Dinhata area on Wednesday.

Kalyani Poddar, chairperson of the district Primary School Council, after inaugurating the school, on Wednesday morning, said that it was the second school in the enclaves. "The first one was inaugurated at Mekhliganj on July 6. This one is called Batrigachh Fragment Primary School. There will be seven schools in all for children of enclave dwellers," Poddar said talking to DNA.

She added that at the moment these schools were only tin sheds, but an estimate has been sent to education department for putting up school buildings, and work would begin soon. The school which was inaugurated on Wednesday is a two-room structure and a verandah with classes from Nursery to II.

About 70 students of the locality have enrolled their names for admission to the new school. "At present, there are two teachers and soon there will be a more joining us. We have sent a requisition of Rs 35 lakh to the education department," she said.

Work In Progress

