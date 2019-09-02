Convict holds birthday bash in Bihar jail

Headlines

Gadar 2 beats KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi), becomes third highest-gossing Hindi film in India

Viral video: Lucknow's momo vendor astonishes customers with fluent english, reveals background as...

Meet man with Rs 22000 crore net worth, wanted to retire at 60 but sons forced him to…

'Apne bache..': Pakistani TV anchors celebrate India's achievement following Chandrayaan-3's success

Kalki Koechlin says she is 'at ease' with her ex-husband Anurag Kashyap: 'We've been through so much together'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Gadar 2 beats KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi), becomes third highest-gossing Hindi film in India

Viral video: Lucknow's momo vendor astonishes customers with fluent english, reveals background as...

Vijay Varma reveals he never wanted to 'be with' anybody from industry, shares how meeting Tamannaah Bhatia changed him

Unseen pics of Irfan Pathan's model wife, see exotic good looks

Diabetes: Benefits of drinking 3 litres of water per day

9 inspirational quotes by Salman Khan

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

PM Modi Lauds ISRO Scientists For Historic Chandrayaan-3 Feat, Says Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan

Gadar 2 beats KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi), becomes third highest-gossing Hindi film in India

Kalki Koechlin says she is 'at ease' with her ex-husband Anurag Kashyap: 'We've been through so much together'

Vijay Varma reveals he never wanted to 'be with' anybody from industry, shares how meeting Tamannaah Bhatia changed him

HomeIndia

India

Convict holds birthday bash in Bihar jail

In the video, the criminal identified as Pintu Tiwari, can be seen shredding apart the jail manual by cutting a cake and enjoying mutton and rice with fellow inmates inside the premise

article-main
Latest News

Zee Media Newsroom

Updated: Sep 02, 2019, 06:30 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A video of a double-murder convict serving life imprisonment celebrating his birthday inside jail at Sitamarhi in Bihar has gone viral, raising serious questions over the security arrangements at the prison facilities in the state.

In the video, the criminal identified as Pintu Tiwari, can be seen shredding apart the jail manual by cutting a cake and enjoying mutton and rice with fellow inmates inside the premise.

Tiwari is currently languishing inside the jail after being found guilty of murdering two engineers in Darbhanga in 2015. In the video, Tiwari can be spotted accepting gifts from other prisoners, who were singing happy birthday for him while he cuts the cake.

The video has been shot using a mobile phone which shows that the prisoners at Sitamarhi jail have access to mobile phones too. Tiwari was arrested by Patna Special Task Force ten days after he had murdered the two engineers. Tiwari is a sharpshooter of Santosh Jha gang and is a history-sheeter.

According to reports, four guards of the jail have been suspended in connection with the incident. A high-level inquiry has been reportedly ordered to find out how Tiwari and other inmates managed to hold a party while serving jail term.

Few months ago, similar incident was reported from Naini Central Jail in Uttar Pradesh's Prayarag where a number of criminals were caught on camera drinking, eating and having a jovial time inside jail. The photos soon went viral on social media, prompting many to question how these criminals managed to get access to liquor bottles and chicken dishes.

The criminals were apparently celebrating the transfer of dreaded gangster and former parliamentarian Atiq Ahmed to Sabarmati Jail in Ahmedabad. Among those in the celebratory mode were Uday Yadav, Ranu, Parshad Pati Rajkumar and Gadau Pasi - all notorious sharpshooters serving jail time for their respective crimes.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This company buys 3.72 crore shares of Mukesh Ambani's Jio Financial Services for Rs 754 crore

Watch: Pakistani TV channel praises India on Chandrayaan-3's triumph, mocks their own country

'Since Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni retired...': Ashwin's big claim on India's No.4 and No.5 ahead of Asia Cup 2023

Raksha Bandhan 2023: 5 financial Rakhi gift ideas for sisters

'Whether he would like to...': Ex-RCB star makes big statement on Virat Kohli and India's No.4 conundrum

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Disha Patani raises the temperature in shimmery silver thigh-high slit lehenga at India Couture Week 2023

Sunny Deol returns to Longewala, site of Border, to promote Gadar 2, arm wrestles BSF jawan, poses with submachine gun

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE