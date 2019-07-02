Controversy over nothing, will serve to the best of my capacity: BJP Gurdaspur MP Sunny Deol on appointing PA

Actor-turned-politician and BJP MP from Gurdaspur Sunny Deol has broken his silence for being criticised by the opposition for appointing a representative to take care of his constituency in his absence and said it is extremely unfortunate to see controversy being created out of nothing at all.

In a note, Sunny Deol said, "I have appointed my Personal Assistant (PA) to represent my office in Gurdaspur. This appointment has been made to ensure smooth flow of work whenever I am out of Gurdaspur to attend the Parliament or travelling for work."

"The intention is to merely ensure that no work is disrupted or delayed due to any reason whatsoever and to keep myself updated on daily basis."

"We have our entire party leadership in the constituency to look into matters who have my full support and vice versa," he said.

"I, as an elected Member of Parliament, am genuinely committed to the cause of Gurdaspur and will do my best to ensure that I serve my people to the best of my capacity," Sunny Deol said.

Speaking on Sunny Deol appointing PA to take care of Gurdaspur in his absence, Congress leader KTS Tulsi said, "An MP represents people directly in House. He's answerable to people and if he thinks somebody else is more suitable to understand their grievances, then he might as well resign and ask him to contest."

Earlier in the day, Congress had hit out at Sunny Deol for appointing a 'representative' to take care of Gurdaspur, his Punjab constituency saying the actor should resign if he is unable to address the issues of the people who voted for him.

"There is a provision in the Lok Sabha that a MP can appoint his or her representative who can take care of the work in the MP'absence. But that does not mean that after the election, the MP vanishes from this constituency and the representative does all the work he is only supposed to help," Congress leader Punia said.

Deol, who defeated Congress candidate Sunil Jakhar with a margin of 82,459 votes in the Lok Sabha elections had issued a letter stating that Gurpreet Singh Palheri will be his representative who will attend meetings and follow important matters pertaining to his constituency.

Speaking to ANI, Jakhar said people only voted for him so that they could get a selfie with him.

"Like they say in marketing, a customer is always right, similarly in democracy, the voter is always right. It's their choice. One has to accept it. And even his voters knew they had it coming. Actually, they never expected anything else of him other than a selfie with him -perhaps," Sunil Jakhar added.