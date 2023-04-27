Search icon
Controversy erupts over PM Modi’s ‘suicide note’ joke, Priyanka Gandhi says ‘those laughing heartily…’

PM Modi recently made a joke about a suicide note written by a student, which drew a lot of flak from the Congress party, with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticizing it sharply.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 27, 2023, 03:58 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo - ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was once again on the receiving end of criticism by the Congress party after he made a joke about a ‘suicide note’ at a media conclave, leading to Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hitting out at him sharply.

Drawing swift and sharp reactions from the Congress party, PM Modi’s suicide note joke led to Rahul Gandhi calling the prime minister “insensitive about suicide”. Gandhi said, “Thousands of families lose their children because of suicide. The Prime Minister should not make fun of them.”

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also slapped PM Modi, saying, “Depression and suicide, especially among the youth IS NOT a laughing matter. According to NCRB data, 164033 Indians committed suicide in 2021. Of which a huge percentage were below the age of 30. This is a tragedy, not a joke.”

During a media conclave, PM Modi shared a joke with the audience about how a professor spotted a spelling mistake in the suicide note of his daughter and wondered how she could make such a mistake even after putting in so much effort into her education.

 

 

Slamming the prime minister over his joke, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, “The Prime Minister and those laughing heartily at his joke ought to educate themselves better and create awareness rather than ridicule mental health issues in this insensitive, morbid manner.”

The Congress party also criticized PM Modi for making such a joke on a public platform, citing the suicide statistics of the country in a tweet. The Congress party wrote, “The Prime Minister is telling a 'joke' on 'suicide'. How can anyone be so insensitive about suicide? Every day 450 people are forced to commit suicide in our country and this is a 'joke' for the Prime Minister.”

