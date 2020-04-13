Controversy erupts over decision to restrict NGOs, politicians from distributing food in TN

A statement issued by the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday has not gone well with many in the state. The note instructed District Administrators and police to take legal action against NGOs, politicians who were distributing food and other essentials. It urged the donors to handover supplies to the relevant authorities such as District Collectors, Corporation Commissioners and Special Officers.

With 1075 cases recorded, Tamil Nadu has the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in India. The state government has also announced an extension of the existing lockdown and Section 144 until April 30th, as was done by several other states over the weekend. The decision to limit the NGOs and political workers from distributing food and other essentials seem to have stemmed from reports of violations of social distancing norms and violations of the prohibitory orders that are in place.

The first to lash out at the government’s move has been opposition party leader and DMK President MK Stalin, who said the government lacked compassion. “It is autocratic to say don't help, this is a democratic country. The crowd can be regulated, how can you say no one can be helped? No one can stop when Tamils extend a helping hand to feed the poor and hungry. It's a betrayal," he said.

Actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan had tweeted, “Neighbouring states in south are seeking help of NGOs, youth and retired doctors. Unfortunate, my Tn government has passed an order impeding help from the willing and earnest. Oh! Respected Ministers. No time for commission or omission. Let trained civil service personnel do their job, Stay safe. No time for brownie points.”

The backlash faced by the move led the government to issue a fresh statement with clarifications on Monday. It said that the government was only urging that due guidelines be followed to stop the spread of the infection. “It was an advisory to ensure that NGOs work with district administration to ensure that supplies reach the needy safely. Already 2500 NGOs and 58000 volunteers have registered and are providing relief."

The statement added that relief measures were being coordinated by Stopcorona.tn.gov.in and that arrangements would be made for providing food and essential supplies to specific communities and individuals.

The DMK has also approached the Madras High Court challenging the state government's decision.