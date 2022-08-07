Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Controversy erupts after Ashok Gehlot's 'rape case remark', BJP demands apology

The BJP slammed Ashok Gehlot accusing him of trying to hide Rajasthan govt's failures in curbing atrocities against women with "absurd" comments.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 07, 2022, 08:31 PM IST

Controversy erupts after Ashok Gehlot's 'rape case remark', BJP demands apology
File Photo

Rajashthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has courted controversy with his recent remark on rape cases in India. Gehlot had said on Friday that incidents of rape and murder have increased in India after the law to hang rapists was enforced force. 

“Ever since the death penalty (for rape convicts) is brought after Nirbhaya incident, the murders after rape have increased. The rapist sees that the girl will become a witness tomorrow, so he not only rapes but also kills her. This is happening across the country. This is a very dangerous trend,” Gehlot had said.

His comments were slammed by the BJP with several leaders demanding an apology. 

Calling the comments “unfortunate”, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that CM Gehlot was trying to hide the failures of his state government in curbing atrocities against women in Rajasthan. 

"In the last three years, Rajasthan has become the centre for atrocities against young innocent girls. Nothing can be more unfortunate that the issue is being twisted by making controversial statements to hide their failures," said Shekhawat.

The sentiment was echoed by Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore, who called the statement "unfortunate and shameful". He said that the CM, who also holds the home ministry, cannot escape his government’s failures with absurd statements.

READ | JD(U) will NOT be part of Modi Cabinet, decides Nitish Kumar's party day after RCP Singh quits

(With inputs from agencies)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
NTA JEE Main session 2 result 2022 likely soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Check latest update here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.