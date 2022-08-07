Controversy erupts after Ashok Gehlot's 'rape case remark', BJP demands apology

File Photo

Rajashthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has courted controversy with his recent remark on rape cases in India. Gehlot had said on Friday that incidents of rape and murder have increased in India after the law to hang rapists was enforced force.

“Ever since the death penalty (for rape convicts) is brought after Nirbhaya incident, the murders after rape have increased. The rapist sees that the girl will become a witness tomorrow, so he not only rapes but also kills her. This is happening across the country. This is a very dangerous trend,” Gehlot had said.

His comments were slammed by the BJP with several leaders demanding an apology.

Calling the comments “unfortunate”, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that CM Gehlot was trying to hide the failures of his state government in curbing atrocities against women in Rajasthan.

"In the last three years, Rajasthan has become the centre for atrocities against young innocent girls. Nothing can be more unfortunate that the issue is being twisted by making controversial statements to hide their failures," said Shekhawat.

The sentiment was echoed by Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly Rajendra Rathore, who called the statement "unfortunate and shameful". He said that the CM, who also holds the home ministry, cannot escape his government’s failures with absurd statements.

(With inputs from agencies)