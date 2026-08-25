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Controversy erupts after fish market in Surat named after PM Modi; Municipal body issues clarification

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Controversy erupts after fish market in Surat named after PM Modi; Municipal body issues clarification

A large board with the prime minister's photo and the words 'Shree Narendra Modi Wholesale Fish Market' was put up at the entrance of the market at Lakkadkot in the city's Nanpura area.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 25, 2026, 08:22 PM IST

Controversy erupts after fish market in Surat named after PM Modi; Municipal body issues clarification
Some traders have raised objections over the name citing PM Modi's vegetarianism (Representational image).
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A controversy took birth after a newly-built fish market in Gujarat's Surat city was named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. According to news agency PTI, a large board with the prime minister's photo and the words 'Shree Narendra Modi Wholesale Fish Market' was put up at the entrance of the market at Lakkadkot in the city's Nanpura area. The fish market has been built by the civic body Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC). A section of traders has since raised objections over the name citing PM Modi's vegetarianism.

The board put up outside the market bearing PM Modi's name triggered criticism from some traders, who questioned why a vegetarian leader was being linked to a fish market. "Narendra Modi has never consumed seafood in his life and is a pure vegetarian," a fish trader said, according to PTI. But the Surat Fish Merchant Association (SFMA) defended the naming of the market after PM Modi, saying that the central government had provided Rs 3 crore for the construction of the market under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. "Under the Yojana, which was launched by PM Modi, the SMC received Rs 3 crore to build this market," Kalpesh Navsariwala, president of the SFMA, said. The market, which has 80 large wholesale stalls, was constructed at a total cost of around Rs 10 crore.

However, the Surat civic body has said that the name of the fish market is still under consideration for approval and that nothing has been finalised. SMC official RD Ganjawala said that the fish merchant association had submitted a written application to the municipal corporation, seeking naming of the market after PM Modi. "The board was put up without an official resolution. We have informed them about it and they have given a verbal assurance that they will take it down themselves," Ganjawala said.

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