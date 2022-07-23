'Control yours first': On Ravi Kishan's population control call, Twitter points out he himself has four children

BJP MP Ravi Kishan with his family - File Photo

Actor-turned-politician Ravi Kishan on Friday said he was going to introduce a private member’s bill on population control in the Lok Sabha. The proposed bill aims at disincentivising couples from giving birth to more than two children.

"We can be Vishwa Guru only when Population Control Bill is brought. Very important to bring population under control," Mr Kishan said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

"With the way in which it's rising, we're heading towards explosion. I request opposition to let me introduce the bill and listen to why I want to do it," Mr Kishan added.

As Ravi Kishan batted for a law to control population, people were quick to notice that the BJP MP from Gorakhpur was himself a father to four. Ravi Kishan has four children -- three daughters and a son -- with his wife Priti.

Several users took to Twitter to take a swipe on Kishan for calling for a two-child policy while he himself had four children. One of them also pointed out that the BJP lawmaker was third of six children his parents had.



“Look like he was one of the hurdle why we did not become a vishwaguru. Despite Government advising him to have 2 kids he had 4,” wrote one of them.

Some users also alleged that Kishan’s willingness to have a son made him have four children with his son being the youngest of all.

The bill on population control comes day after the United Nations projected that India could surpass China as the world’s most populous country by next year.

Many BJP leaders, including Union Minister Giriraj Singh, have been demanding introduction of laws to check the rising population growth in India. However, the Union Health Ministry said earlier this week that it was not considering any such proposal.