Content Moderation vs Creative Freedom: Kowshik Komandur

Kowshik Komandur, who is currently working as an Associate Vice President with one of the leading mobile entertainment companies for carriers globally, shares his valuable insights and perspectives on defining the boundaries of censorship while retaining creative freedom, given the cultural and sensitive nature of Indian society.

Over 100 years since the passing of the Cinematograph Act of 1918, which gave birth to film censorship in India, creative enthusiasts continue to have a troubled relationship with the censor chiefs in the country. As per the Act, a panel of members is appointed by the ruling government who decide what films can be shown and what cannot. Unsurprisingly, every ruling party has taken advantage of this fact by staffing the Central Board of Film Certification with party loyalists who deny release to films that are critical of the establishment. In modern India, the guidelines have only increased with CBFC chiefs deciding on their own whether a particular film will offend the masses’ sensibilities or not.

The changing guard

However, the supremacy of the censor board has been challenged by the rise of OTT platforms in India. Platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Voot, and a lot more provide a wide variety of uncensored content at our fingertips. The availability of content is expected to increase further as PwC reports that India is currently the fastest-growing market for OTT video, growing at a CAGR of 28.6%. India is projected to become the sixth-largest OTT market with revenue touching $2.9 billion by 2024. New measures by the Indian government, however, may put a check on those projections.

Censorship and its impact

The Centre proposed a three-tier mechanism — called the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021 — to regulate digital content at large and OTT streaming platforms in particular. Content consumers worry that moral policing of their favourite shows and movies will rob the OTT platforms of the differentiating factor they currently enjoy. Online series such as Family Man, Sacred Games, Mirzapur, among others have benefited from the censor-less world of OTT streaming to gain international acclaim. If censorship is allowed, then there’s a possibility that streamed content could eventually become mediocre, sanitised, and uninspiring.

The Indian society faces an ethical and moral dilemma today. Our country has a huge pool of people enjoying all kinds of content. However, some content has been hurting the sensibilities of certain sections which forced the government’s hand towards the regulation of online streaming platforms. Should the government continue to censor content to ensure it remains sensitive to Indian values and standards or does creative freedom take precedence?

Reaching a compromise

Luckily, there may be a middle ground. Understanding the need for censorship but wanting to maintain complete freedom over their content, seventeen leading OTT streaming services backed by the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) released a self-regulatory code titled “Universal Self-Regulation Code for Online Curated Content Providers”. While the code was rejected by the government, it indicated the path ahead in the battle of content moderation and creative freedom. While not an ideal solution, it is the most palatable one for content consumers at large. Such consumers across the country make hard decisions on a regular basis about which OTT subscription to buy, whether to pay heed to their friend’s suggestion or go by IMDb ratings. Deciding whether a particular film or show will offend their sensibilities should also be left to them.

A healthy and thriving democracy needs to have a populace that’s empowered to freely engage in intellectual discourse and debate. This allows the people to propagate ideas and thoughts unique to society. While on one side, censoring film obstructs the creative flow and nullifies the impact of the narrative. On the other side, the government has a major role to protect the interest and sensitivity of the viewers at large. While we are still uncertain about the future of content moderation for the evolving platforms, the industry at large needs to self-regulate and keep tab on the creative, commercial and sensitive aspects of his/ her creations.

