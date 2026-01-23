Contaminated water strikes Indore again: After 22 deaths, another disease outbreak scare

At least 22 people fell ill in Indore after consuming contaminated drinking water, weeks after a deadly water-borne disease outbreak. Most cases were reported from the Mhow area. Authorities launched surveys, medical response teams, and investigations as E. coli contamination was found.

Fresh concerns over drinking water safety have emerged in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, after at least 22 people fell ill due to contaminated water consumption. The incident comes only weeks after a severe water-borne disease outbreak in the district claimed multiple lives and hospitalised several others.

Mhow Area Most Affected

The latest cases have been reported primarily from the Mhow region, where residents began complaining of symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea after consuming drinking water supplied to their locality. Of the affected individuals, nine were admitted to the hospital for treatment, while others are being monitored at home under medical supervision.

Officials have warned that the number of patients may rise, as additional cases have surfaced in nearby localities, potentially pushing the total beyond 25.

Administration Launches Emergency Response

Following reports of illness late Thursday night, the district administration moved swiftly. District Collector Shivam Verma visited the hospital to assess patient conditions and review response measures. Medical teams from the health department were immediately deployed to the affected areas to provide treatment and monitor residents.

By Friday morning, health officials had begun administering medicines, distributing preventive supplies, and collecting water samples for testing. On Saturday, authorities initiated a door-to-door survey to identify new cases early and classify patients based on symptom severity to ensure timely medical care.

Shadow of Earlier Water Crisis

The latest outbreak has reopened wounds from an earlier water contamination crisis this month. Official records acknowledge at least 15 deaths, though local residents claim the toll may be closer to 25, citing widespread cases of acute gastroenteritis triggered by polluted water.

The issue has already reached the Madhya Pradesh High Court, where the state government informed judges that bacterial contamination was responsible for the outbreak. According to official submissions, E. coli bacteria were found in water samples from 51 tube wells in the Bhagirathpura area.

Probe and Accountability Under Scrutiny

In response, the state government formed a high-level committee to investigate the source of contamination, determine responsibility, and suggest preventive steps. However, petitioners have argued before the High Court that the panel is merely symbolic and fails to hold senior officials accountable.

Compensation and Ongoing Monitoring

The administration has announced financial assistance of ₹2 lakh to families of 21 affected individuals. Meanwhile, authorities say continuous monitoring, water testing, and corrective measures are underway to prevent further outbreaks.

The incident has renewed demands for long-term solutions to Indore’s drinking water safety and stricter accountability mechanisms to avoid repeat tragedies.