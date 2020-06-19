Construction work for Ayodhya Ram Temple suspended amid India-China border clashes in Ladakh

The Ram Mandir trust has decided to halt its plan to begin the construction of the temple in Ayodhya in view of the India-China border standoff.

In an official communique, the trust said that the situation at the India-China border is ? serious? and defending the country is ? most important? PTI reported.

The decision comes a few days after violent border clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley that claimed the lives of 20 Indian jawans, most of whom were "exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain" and later succumbed to their injuries.

"The decision to begin construction (of temple) will be taken according to the situation in the country and will be announced officially," PTI quoted Anil Mishra, member of the trust, as saying.

Moreover, various Hindu organisations expressed their outrage against China's transgression by burning the Chinese flag, smashing Chinese products, and burning the effigy of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

It is the first incident involving the casualty of an Indian soldier in a violent clash with the Chinese Army after 1975 when four Indian soldiers were killed in an ambush at Tulung La in Arunachal Pradesh.

Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured, ANI reported citing sources.