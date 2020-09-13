'Conspiracy to defame Maharashtra': Uddhav on furore over Kangana Ranaut's office demolition, Navy veteran assault

As the Maharashtra government face the ire of the general public post the attack on Navy veteran Madan Sharma by Shiv Sainiks, and the recent demolition drive carried out by BMC at Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's house, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is on damage control as he said on Sunday that there is a 'conspiracy' going on to defame the state.

Apart from this, he also said that his government was working effectively to tackle COVID-19.

"Whatever political storms come, I will face... I will fight coronavirus too," Thackeray said in a televised public address. His statement comes a day after COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 10-lakh mark.

He further appealed to the people of Maharashtra to not organise morchas, protests or any sort of demonstrations on the Maratha quota issue during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is to be noted that the Supreme Court on September 9 stated that no quota will be granted to people of the Maratha community in education and jobs in the state this year in response to a batch of petitions challenging the constitutional validity of a Maharashtra law granting Maratha reservation in education and jobs to a larger bench.

The Maharashtra government has been facing a lot of heat ever since the BMC demolished alleged 'illegal alterations' at Kangana's office earlier this week. The conflict with the Maharashtra government kicked off after Kangana likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), further saying that she feared the city police more than'movie mafia'.

The outrage against the government was further exacerbated after few Shiv Sena workers allegedly roughed up a Navy veteran for forwarding a cartoon lampooning Maharashtra Chief Minister.

The incident happened on Friday afternoon, at around 4 PM, when a group of around 8-10 persons, all allegedly Shiv Sainiks, came and assaulted retired Indian Navy officer in his society compound. The 65-year-old suffered serious injuries in the attack.