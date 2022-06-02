‘Conspiracy by state govt, planned murder’: BJP blames TMC for KK’s death, urges Amit Shah for probe

File photo

Angered over the death of legendary Bollywood singer and composer KK, a BJP leader wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding a probe by central agencies in the matter. The leader further slammed the TMC government in West Bengal, blaming them for KK’s demise.

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, sparked a political row in West Bengal, with BJP leaders alleging that his death in Kolkata was a “conspiracy” by the TMC government, and it was a “planned killing”.

BJP MP Saumitra Khan on Thursday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, urging him to order a central agency probe into his death and party colleague Dilip Ghosh stating that a "conspiracy was made" to kill him, as per PTI reports.

"I have written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and demanded an impartial probe by a central agency. We don't have faith in the state police. The case needs to be looked into; the role of the police and the organisers needs to be looked into," Khan told PTI.

Meanwhile, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh also slammed the Trinamool Congress government, headed by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, saying that the state government offered a gun salute to singer KK “out of guilt.”

Ghosh said, “The auditorium's capacity had exceeded. He (KK) was not well but was forced to sing songs one after another inside that auditorium. He wanted to leave but couldn't. Is that not a conspiracy to kill him? Is it not killing?”

Responding to the scathing remarks made by BJP leaders over the singer’s death, TMC leaders launched attacks at the saffron party, calling the allegations “baseless”. TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said, “They are trying to politicise an unfortunate incident. He was a professional singer and fell ill after the concert. They should stop practising such vulture politics.”

Krishnakumar Kunnath, while performing at an event in Kolkata, started feeling unwell on stage and was rushed to the hospital, where he passed away. According to the autopsy report, KK had suffered a massive heart attack and didn’t die due to unnatural causes.

(With PTI inputs)

