Consider postponing UP elections: Allahabad High Court to PM Modi

In view of the growing crisis of new COVID-19 variant Omicron, the Allahabad High Court has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission to consider postponing the UP Legislative Assembly elections. The court has also asked to take strict steps to stop election rallies and meetings in the state.

In view of the increasing fears of Omicron in the country and abroad, the high court has expressed concern about the crowd gathering in election meetings and rallies. In order to save the public from infection and third wave, the court has also asked the government to consider a ban on the gathering of crowd election rallies by political parties.

Requesting the PM, the court said that he should take strict steps to stop the election meetings and rallies of the parties. The Prime Minister should also consider postponing the election.