Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

'Conservation of water part of India’s cultural consciousness': PM Modi launches Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari initiative

Not Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, highest tax-paying actress in India is...

Stree 2 beats Animal, Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, Fighter, becomes most profitable Hindi film of 2024 with...

Meet Daisy Raina, first Kashmiri Pandit woman to run for J-K polls in 3 decades, she is contesting from...

KBC 16's first Adivasi contestant Banti Vadiva says his father never thought people would clap for him | Exclusive

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mukesh Ambani set to challenge Adani, ITC with his Rs 3900 crore plan for...

Mukesh Ambani set to challenge Adani, ITC with his Rs 3900 crore plan for...

'Conservation of water part of India’s cultural consciousness': PM Modi launches Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari initiative

'Conservation of water part of India’s cultural consciousness': PM Modi launches Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari initiative

Not Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, highest tax-paying actress in India is...

Not Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, highest tax-paying actress in India is...

AI imagines Panchayat characters as teachers

AI imagines Panchayat characters as teachers

7 low-calorie breakfasts to kick start your day 

7 low-calorie breakfasts to kick start your day 

6 marvellous 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

6 marvellous 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

America में रह��कर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Bollywood's most successful director, has 17 hits; not Bhansali, Hirani, Karan Johar, Yash Chopra, Rohit Shetty

Meet Bollywood's most successful director, has 17 hits; not Bhansali, Hirani, Karan Johar, Yash Chopra, Rohit Shetty

Streaming This Week: Call Me Bae, Kill, The Fall Guy, Tanaav season 2, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Call Me Bae, Kill, The Fall Guy, Tanaav season 2, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Highest paying jobs without a degree in India

Highest paying jobs without a degree in India

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Not Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, highest tax-paying actress in India is...

Not Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Kiara Advani, highest tax-paying actress in India is...

Stree 2 beats Animal, Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, Fighter, becomes most profitable Hindi film of 2024 with...

Stree 2 beats Animal, Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, Fighter, becomes most profitable Hindi film of 2024 with...

World's biggest flop film, had superstars, suffered huge losses, made for Rs 1300 crore, earned only Rs..

World's biggest flop film, had superstars, suffered huge losses, made for Rs 1300 crore, earned only Rs..

HomeIndia

India

'Conservation of water part of India’s cultural consciousness': PM Modi launches Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari initiative

PM Modi said India has just four percent of freshwater resources, and many parts of the country face a water crisis. “In the last few days, various parts of India have seen rain fury, which was unprecedented,” said the PM.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 02:51 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

'Conservation of water part of India’s cultural consciousness': PM Modi launches Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari initiative
PM Narendra Modi (Photo: YouTube)
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called the conservation of water and environment a part of India’s cultural consciousness, pitching for the “reduce, reuse, recharge and recycle” mantra to save water. He was virtually speaking at a programme marking the launch of the ‘Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari’ initiative in Surat, a step aimed at strengthening community involvement in water conservation.

“For water conservation, we have to work on the mantra of ‘reduce, reuse, recharge and recycle’. We also need to adopt innovative techniques and the latest technology to conserve water,” said the PM.

Modi said India has just four percent of freshwater resources, and many parts of the country face a water crisis.

“In the last few days, various parts of India have seen rain fury, which was unprecedented,” said the PM. Stressing the need to save water, he said water and environment conservation is part of India’s cultural consciousness.

The Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari initiative aligns with the ongoing "Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain" campaign, reinforcing PM Modi's vision of collaborative water management to ensure long-term water security, according to an official statement.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

READ | IMD weather update: Delhi-NCR, Gurgaon face severe waterlogging, traffic jams amid heavy rains

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Watch: Rituparna Sengupta mobbed, pushed during protests against Kolkata doctor-rape murder case, says, 'some drunk...'

Watch: Rituparna Sengupta mobbed, pushed during protests against Kolkata doctor-rape murder case, says, 'some drunk...'

Happy Teachers Day 2024: Date, history, significance, celebration and more

Happy Teachers Day 2024: Date, history, significance, celebration and more

Superboys of Malegaon trailer: Adarsh Gourav's 'crazy dream' of making film passes through test of love, friendship

Superboys of Malegaon trailer: Adarsh Gourav's 'crazy dream' of making film passes through test of love, friendship

Harvinder Singh creates history, becomes first Indian archer to win Paralympic gold

Harvinder Singh creates history, becomes first Indian archer to win Paralympic gold

Delhi excise policy case: SC reserves order on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s pleas for bail and against CBI arrest

Delhi excise policy case: SC reserves order on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s pleas for bail and against CBI arrest

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Bollywood's most successful director, has 17 hits; not Bhansali, Hirani, Karan Johar, Yash Chopra, Rohit Shetty

Meet Bollywood's most successful director, has 17 hits; not Bhansali, Hirani, Karan Johar, Yash Chopra, Rohit Shetty

Streaming This Week: Call Me Bae, Kill, The Fall Guy, Tanaav season 2, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Streaming This Week: Call Me Bae, Kill, The Fall Guy, Tanaav season 2, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Highest paying jobs without a degree in India

Highest paying jobs without a degree in India

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement