Connection between Covid vaccination and increased heart attacks in India? ICMR to issue report soon

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said a study is being conducted by the ICMR to assess the connection between the sudden rise in deaths due to cardiac arrest and Covid and its results will come out in the next two months.

He acknowledged the rise in the number of deaths due to heart attacks after COVID-19 and said this was discussed and the Indian Council of Medical Research is conducting the study. He was speaking at News 18's Rising India Summit.

"The data of vaccination is with us. I was told that the report will come in six months. Three to four months have already passed and the report should come within the next two months," Mandaviya said.

He also said a review of data generated from deaths due to heart attacks is being done by researchers at AIIMS Delhi. Mandaviya said the Covid vaccine manufacturing was scaled up not only to meet India's requirements but also for exports.

"In the beginning, there were predictions that India would face a catastrophic effect, but today, India is being praised for the best vaccination drive and best Covid management at the global level... Even Bill Gates praised us," he added.

