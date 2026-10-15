Connaught Place central park closed Oct 16-17 ahead of CJP's Tiranga rally, Delhi Police urges citizens to stay away

Delhi Police said a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is already in force in Connaught Place and surrounding areas.

Ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed "Lehra Do Tiranga" rally on Friday, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) announced that Central Park in Connaught Place will be closed to the public on October 16 and 17 for "administrative reasons."

Delhi Police said a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) is already in force in Connaught Place and surrounding areas. It appealed to protestors not to violate the BNSS order but added that it "may consider making arrangements to permit a select group of individuals to gather at a suitable location for the purpose of carrying the national flag and singing the national anthem".

Separately, the Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices in two cases arising from the Opposition's campaign against the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The NDMC issued a public notice announcing that Central Park will remain shut to the general public on October 16 and 17. DCP PRO Neha Yadav said the NDMC informed Delhi Police through a formal letter and asked it to make appropriate security arrangements for the "significant and sensitive public park" and to prevent unauthorised entry.

Yadav said the CJP had appealed to the public, via social media and a press conference, to gather at Central Park at 5 pm carrying the national flag. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has also urged its workers, supporters and the public to attend in large numbers.

"Various trade and market associations in and around Connaught Place have submitted requests seeking protection for their shops and establishments against disruptive elements and unlawful gatherings. They state that such activities are adversely affecting their businesses, particularly during the current festive season," she said during a press conference.

On the tricolour itself, she said prescribed rules must be followed while carrying or accompanying the national flag and during the singing of the national anthem, with "the utmost respect, dignity, and decorum" toward both. Police appealed to everyone to cooperate in maintaining peace and order.

As the police geared up for the initiative, CJP activist Abhijeet Dipke asserted that hoisting the national flag is a matter of pride and "not a crime."

The decision comes following the arrest of CJP activists Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, and the reported threat of action against Abhijeet Dipke. AAP is expected to mobilise supporters on a large scale in support of the CJP’s call, while other organisations are also expected to join the initiative.

On Wednesday, Dipke has called upon people to gather at Central Park in Connaught Place on October 16 to hoist the Tricolour.

Following the arrest of Das and Ranka, Opposition leaders have also mounted a concerted offensive against the Centre over the judicial remand, questioning whether unfurling or holding the national flag in one's own country had become a crime.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi criticised the move, stating, "Students. Youth. Journalists. The INDIA bloc. Different banners, one cause. All protests are one: citizens demanding their constitutional rights."

This comes amid the broader standoff between the opposition and Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged irregularities in Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The Supreme Court issued notice to the Election Commission of India (ECI) and others on a petition filed by Opposition leaders led by Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, challenging the poll panel’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and alleged voter deletions.

The Court sought responses from the ECI, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi on the plea.

The Court also expressed strong objections to the conduct of one of the 13 petitioners who challenged the manner in which the ECI is conducting the SIR of electoral rolls.

“We would like to ask one of the petitioners about his conduct on the next date of hearing,” said the CJI while issuing notice in the plea of Rahul Gandhi’s and other opposition leaders. Earlier on October 12, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, along with other INDIA bloc leaders, filed a petition before the Supreme Court against the Election Commission of India (ECI).

(With ANI inputs)