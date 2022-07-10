Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar bribed 81 Delhi jail officials to run illegal business from inside prison: Police

Sukesh Chandrashekhar - File photo

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar allegedly bribed as many as 81 officials in Delhi’s Rohini Jail to help him carry out illegal businesses from inside the prison, NDTV reported. The conman is currently lodged in Tihar Jail on charges of money laundering and duping several people.

The jail officials, accused of taking bribes, are learnt to have provided mobile phones and other facilities to Chandrashekhar to keep in touch with his associates outside the jail, the the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police said as it filed case against the jail officials.

Earlier this month, Chandrashekhar was accused of taking the help of nursing staff working at jail hospital to contact his acquaintances outside.

In June this year, the conman along with his wife had moved the Supreme Court seeking their transfer to a prison outside Delhi alleging threat to their lives.

Chandrashekhar, who is accused of bribing Tihar jail officials to the tune of Rs 60 lakh to Rs 75 lakh per fortnight to live in comfort with his spouse Leena, sought his transfer to a prison outside Delhi allegedly fearing threat from the prison officials who are under the scanner for favouring him and his wife inside the jail.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had on April 4 arrested the 'conman' in another money laundering case linked to the 2017 Election Commission bribery instance allegedly involving former AIADMK leader T T V Dhinakaran and others.

The 32-year-old is already in jail after the federal probe agency arrested him last year in a case of alleged cheating and extorting money from some prominent people, including former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh's wife Aditi Singh.

The accused used the name of the retired judge of this court to get some favour. He forged passes of MPs and car registration numbers and there are a large number of cases against him and the bail was not granted by this court, one of the probe agencies had said.

A number of Bollywood actresses and models have also been questioned in this 2021 case by the ED for their alleged links to Chandrashekhar.

The ED, in April this year, had placed Chandrashekhar under arrest in the 2017 case and he was put in jail a few days back, while a local court later remanded him to the agency's custody, officials said.

Chandrashekar was arrested from a five-star hotel by the Delhi Police for allegedly taking money from Dhinakaran to bribe Election Commission (EC) officials to get the AIADMK 'two leaves' symbol for the V K Sasikala faction in a by-election to the R K Nagar assembly seat in Tamil Nadu.