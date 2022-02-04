Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar on Jacqueline Fernandez: Stop projecting her in a bad way

Since Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez's name was linked to a money laundering case of Rs 200 crore, rumours of her dating conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who was also the main suspect in the case spread like wildfire which she has persistently denied.

There were also reports of her receiving expensive gifts from Sukesh. Even a photo of the actor and Sukesh went viral where they were seen getting intimate after which Jacqueline requested the media not to circulate the picture, as it's invading her privacy.

Amid all the controversy, this is the first time Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar has issued a statement regarding his relationship with Jacqueline through his lawyer expressing his displeasure over intimate pictures of him and Jacqueline Fernandez being leaked in the public.

Even though Jaqueline has been denying dating rumours, Sukesh, in his letter has confirmed that they were in a relationship, which did not involve any financial expectations. He stated that all the gifts given to Jacqueline were purchased from legitimate earnings and were given out of love and affection and it's not a big deal. He further appealed to the media to not portray her in a bad light.

As per the leading newspaper, TOI, in the letter Sukesh said, "It's really sad and disturbing to see private pictures being circulated, which I have got to know through news the whole of last week. It's a complete violation of one's privacy and personal space. As I have mentioned before I and Jacqueline were in a relationship. Seeing each other and the relationship was not based on any kind of monetary benefits like the way it's projected, commented and trolled in a bad light. The relationship has lots of love and respect for each other without any expectations. Kindly request everyone to stop projecting her in a bad way, as it's not easy on her, who has only loved without expecting anything. I have mentioned before that she has no involvement in the ongoing money-laundering case."

"I have gifted her things and done things for her family, are normal things one would do for his loved one in a relationship. It's personal, I don't understand why it's being made such a big deal. At the same time, I would like to again be certain that none of this was "proceedings of so-called crime". It's all from legitimate earnings and the same would be proved in the court of law very soon."

He further added, "I kindly request everyone to stop looking at this a wrong way and insist please show her lots of love and support as she is not wrong in any way except loving without any expectations."

The things that were gifted to Jacqueline were - a horse worth Rs 52 lakh, four Persian cats with each costing Rs 9 lakh, two pairs of diamond earrings, two Hermes bracelets, three Birkin bags and a pair of Louis Vuitton shoes.