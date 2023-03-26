Search icon
Conman Kiran Patel case: Connection to Gujarat CMO in Jammu and Kashmir fraud, know big revelations

In the case linked with conman Kiran Patel, the man who was posing as a PMO official in Jammu and Kashmir, has more twists and turns linked to it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 26, 2023, 09:41 AM IST

Weeks after Kiran Patel, a conman posing as an official of the Prime Minister’s Office, was caught committing fraud in Jammu and Kashmir, the names of certain important personalities from the Gujarat government have come up in the scam.

Gujarat Chief Minister’s Public Relations Officer (Gujarat CM PRO) Hitesh Pandya has resigned from his post after his son Amit Pandya's name came up with conman Kiran Patel. He said that he wants to relinquish his post before anyone suspects the involvement of the Chief Minister's office in this matter.

Conman Kiran Patel of Gujarat was found roaming around Jammu and Kashmir, posing as a PMO official. He was allotted Z+ security as he was posing as a fake VVIP. Soon, links were drawn between him and Amit Pandya, due to which his father had to resign from his top post as the Gujarat CMO.

According to reports, when Kiran Patel was nabbed from the five-star hotel for his fraud, there were two youths present with him - Amit Pandya and Jai Sitapara. Police sent a summons to Amit and called him for questioning, landing his father Hitesh Pandya in big trouble.

It is alleged that Kiran and Amit misappropriated funds from an NGO to commit this high-level scam. They used an NGO named Nation First Foundation to raise funds and tie up with big personalities, as well as run their CCTV business.

Ahmedabad Police has registered an FIR against Kiran Patel for forcefully occupying a bungalow of a senior citizen. He extorted Rs 35 lakh from him in the name of renovating the bungalow and later started living in it himself. When he was asked to vacate, Kiran Patel used to threaten him with his influence and drive him away.

READ | Who is conman Kiran Patel, man posing as PMO official running scams in Jammu and Kashmir, Gujarat?

