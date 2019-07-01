Congress youth leaders to go for indefinite sit-in from tomorrow

Headlines

Tejas: Teaser of Kangana Ranaut's aerial actioner to be unveiled on this date

'Felt like we are in Karachi...': Mohammad Rizwan reflects on Pakistan team's reception in Hyderabad

GATE 2024 registration last date extended, latest update here

Meet Ritesh Agarwal, OYO Rooms' founder who joins Shark Tank India 3 as new Shark

This actor played cricket for Delhi U-19 team; faced Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, left cricket due to…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

PM Modi took country forward on the path of progress: Amit Shah in Gujarat

Tejas: Teaser of Kangana Ranaut's aerial actioner to be unveiled on this date

'Felt like we are in Karachi...': Mohammad Rizwan reflects on Pakistan team's reception in Hyderabad

Indian bowlers with most ODI wickets in 2023

Razia Sultan: Lesser-known facts sbout Delhi's first female ruler

10 health benefits of eating walnuts daily

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

World Cup 2023: Know how much 'money' the participating countries will get from this World Cup

Ganapath Teaser Review: Tiger Shroff, Kirti Sanon Starrer Ganapath Teaser Sets The Internet On Fire

World Cup 2023: Defending champion England cricket team reaches Guwahati ahead of practice matches

Tejas: Teaser of Kangana Ranaut's aerial actioner to be unveiled on this date

Meet Ritesh Agarwal, OYO Rooms' founder who joins Shark Tank India 3 as new Shark

This actor played cricket for Delhi U-19 team; faced Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan, left cricket due to…

HomeIndia

India

Congress youth leaders to go for indefinite sit-in from tomorrow

They want Rahul to take back his resignation

article-main
Latest News

Kartikeya Sharma

Updated: Jul 01, 2019, 01:31 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

There seems to be no end to the political uncertainty surrounding Congress following Rahul Gandhi's resignation as the party chief. Drama at AICC took a quick turn on Saturday when senior leaders like PL Puniya and Nana Patole also put in their papers. PL Puniya was General Secretary in charge Madhya Pradesh and Patole was looking after the agriculture cell of the Congress Party. Sources confirmed to WION/DNA that from 2nd of July, roughly 1000 to 2000 workers and junior AICC functionaries will go in for an indefinite sit in. The purpose of the sit-in is in to pressurise Rahul Gandhi to take back his resignation and make other senior leaders resign from their respective positions.

Virendra Vashisht, one of the AICC secretaries who put in their papers said,” Most of the young people have been promoted by Rahul Gandhi. If Rahul Gandhi does not continue as the President, then we would continue to only function as normal workers of the party.” Sources also said that purpose is to build pressure within the organisation to keep Rahul as the chief. 

When WION asked the question to Congress spokesperson, Pawan Khera, he said,” It is a way to request Rahul Gandhi that he must continue as the president of the Congress. It is not about junior leaders, vs senior leaders.Throughout Saturday, number of resignations also continue to pour in from various state units of the Congress Party. Sources also indicated that young leaders were directly in touch with non-political aides of Rahul Gandhi who seem to be providing oxygen to the idea of sit-in.  Though Congress President in the last Congress Parliamentary Meeting had categorically said that he would not change his decision.

For Congress, the issue is that only Congress Working Committee can select a new president but can only be convened by the Congress President. Till now, Rahul Gandhi has not convened it and no other senior member constitutionally can convene the committee. Setting aside the legality, the party is currently struggling to give a coherent message without a functional leadership. 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

School Holidays in October 2023: Schools to be closed for these days, check complete list here

Honda Activa Limited Edition scooter launched in India, price starts at Rs 80,734

Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance partners with Indian designer, introduces easy-to-wear AFEW Rahul Mishra label

'Man keeps defining humanity': Ratan Tata's Instagram post about lost dog wins netizens' heart

October 2023 festival calendar: Durga puja to Dussehra; check full list

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE