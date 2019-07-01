Congress youth leaders to go for indefinite sit-in from tomorrow

They want Rahul to take back his resignation

There seems to be no end to the political uncertainty surrounding Congress following Rahul Gandhi's resignation as the party chief. Drama at AICC took a quick turn on Saturday when senior leaders like PL Puniya and Nana Patole also put in their papers. PL Puniya was General Secretary in charge Madhya Pradesh and Patole was looking after the agriculture cell of the Congress Party. Sources confirmed to WION/DNA that from 2nd of July, roughly 1000 to 2000 workers and junior AICC functionaries will go in for an indefinite sit in. The purpose of the sit-in is in to pressurise Rahul Gandhi to take back his resignation and make other senior leaders resign from their respective positions.

Virendra Vashisht, one of the AICC secretaries who put in their papers said,” Most of the young people have been promoted by Rahul Gandhi. If Rahul Gandhi does not continue as the President, then we would continue to only function as normal workers of the party.” Sources also said that purpose is to build pressure within the organisation to keep Rahul as the chief.

When WION asked the question to Congress spokesperson, Pawan Khera, he said,” It is a way to request Rahul Gandhi that he must continue as the president of the Congress. It is not about junior leaders, vs senior leaders.Throughout Saturday, number of resignations also continue to pour in from various state units of the Congress Party. Sources also indicated that young leaders were directly in touch with non-political aides of Rahul Gandhi who seem to be providing oxygen to the idea of sit-in. Though Congress President in the last Congress Parliamentary Meeting had categorically said that he would not change his decision.

For Congress, the issue is that only Congress Working Committee can select a new president but can only be convened by the Congress President. Till now, Rahul Gandhi has not convened it and no other senior member constitutionally can convene the committee. Setting aside the legality, the party is currently struggling to give a coherent message without a functional leadership.