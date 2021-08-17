Congress workers fry 'Twitter bird' to protest against Rahul Gandhi's account being locked

Rahul Gandhi had shared the picture of the parents of a 9-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi on Twitter.

In a rather bizarre way of protest against microblogging website Twitter's action against Rahul Gandhi, Congress workers in Andhra Pradesh fried a 'Twitter Bird' in oil.

For the unversed, Rahul Gandhi had shared the picture of the parents of a 9-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in the national capital Delhi on Twitter. By doing this, Gandhi exposed the identity of the victim and her family, which is against the rules. Taking cognizance of this, Twitter had locked Rahul Gandhi's account. Along with this, action was taken against the Twitter accounts of about 5000 workers-leaders of Congress, although all these accounts were restored on Saturday (August 14).

In protest against this, the Congress workers of Andhra Pradesh protested in a strange way. They fried the 'Twitter Bird' and parcelled it to the offices of the microblogging site in Gurgaon and Delhi. The protesting worker is said to be the son of a former Congress MP.

Saviour of Democracy “The Congress” Presents it’s new recipe : “TWITTER FRY”!! pic.twitter.com/UVElycYNhS — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) August 17, 2021

The video has now gone viral on social media and was also shared by BJP leader Sambit Patra.