Congress woman leader beaten up by party workers for questioning decision to field 'rapist'

A group of men alleged to be Congress workers manhandled and thrashed a woman party leader Tara Yadav at an event in Uttar Pradesh for questioning the candidature for the upcoming bypolls of a man, who she accused of being a rapist.

"On one hand, our party leaders are fighting for justice for #HathrasCase victim, and on the other hand, party ticket is being given to a rapist. It is a wrong decision. It will malign the image of our party," Tara Yadav had said.

Tara Yadav protested over the ticket given to Congress candidate Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi from Deoria. She had claimed that the party gave the ticket to the wrong person who is 'a rapist'.

As the nomination for the by-polls in seven Assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh began on Friday, the Congress declared the name of five candidates including Mukund Bhaskar Mani Tripathi, who is contesting from the Deoria Assembly seat.

Tara Yadav said that when she told party Secretary Sachin Naik that he has given the ticket to the wrong man and 'this will spoil the image of the party in the society. Give it to someone with a good character', she was beaten up.

In a video posted by news agency ANI, Congress workers are seen attacking the woman leader.

On one hand, our party leaders are fighting for justice for #HathrasCase victim, and on the other hand, party ticket is being given to a rapist. It is a wrong decision. It will malign the image of our party: Tara Yadav, Congress pic.twitter.com/uVcJjEnumc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 11, 2020

"I was thrashed by party workers when I questioned party’s decision to give a ticket to a rapist, Mukund Bhaskar, for upcoming by-polls. Now, I’m waiting for Priyanka Gandhi ji to take action," she said.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma, on Sunday, took cognizance of the issue. "How all these sick minded people come in politics??" she asked on Twitter.