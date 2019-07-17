Congress welcomes ICJ verdict, but says Jadhav vulnerable to 'miscarriage of justice' by Pak

The Congress on Wednesday welcomed the International Court of Justice verdict in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, but said the Indian national's safety is unaddressed and he remains "vulnerable" to another "miscarriage of justice" by Pakistan.

The International Court of Justice has ruled that Pakistan must review the death sentence for Jadhav, who has been sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism".

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said she was "heartened" by the Kulbhushan Verdict.

"At last justice has prevailed. All of India joins his family in their joy!" she said.

Congress' chief spokesperson, in a series of tweets, said: "We welcome and celebrate the decision of the ICJ in holding Pakistan to be in stark violation of Article 36 of the Vienna Convention and staying the illegally ordered execution of Kulbhushan Jadhav! Satyamev Jayate!"

"Every Indian's concern for safety & well being of #kulbhushanJadav remains unaddressed! ICJ has authorised rogue Pakistan to -- 1. Review and reconsider Jadhav's case; 2. In a 'manner' and 'forum' of their choosing...Leaves Jadhav vulnerable to another miscarriage of justice," he said.

Surjewala also said that the refusal by the ICJ to allow return of Jadhav to India is "unnerving".

Quoting paragraph 137 of the verdict which says it is not the conviction and sentence of Jadhav which are to be regarded as a violation of Article 36 and these submissions made by India cannot be upheld, Surjewala urged the government to seek revision of this part.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel hailed the verdict, saying the ICJ ruling is a significant victory for India.

"My compliments to the government & our legal team for relentlessly pursing this case. Pakistan stands exposed for treating unfairly Mr. Jadhav in violation of the Vienna Convention," he said in a tweet.

Patel said Jadhav should be released unconditionally after the verdict as Pakistan has no ground to stand on.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram welcomed the verdict, saying justice has been delivered in the true sense of the word.

"ICJ delivers 'justice' in the true sense of that word, upholding human rights, due procedure and the rule of law," senior Congress leader P Chidambaram tweeted.

"A 15:1 verdict is actually a unanimous verdict," he said.

Jadhav, 49, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017. His sentencing evoked a sharp reaction in India.

Reading out the verdict, President of the court Judge Abdulqawi Ahmed Yusuf ordered an "effective review and reconsideration of the conviction and sentence of Kulbhushan Sudhir Jadhav".