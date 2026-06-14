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Congress turns Rahul Gandhi's 56th birthday into a mega job fair: Know how to register

Over 100 companies are expected to participate in the 'Mega Job Fair' at Talkatora Stadium in Delhi, to mark the 56th birthday of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 12:30 AM IST

Congress turns Rahul Gandhi's 56th birthday into a mega job fair: Know how to register
Congress to mark Rahul Gandhi's birthday with a job drive. (AI-Generated)
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Rahul Gandhi is turning 56 on Friday, June 19, and the Congress party has found a unique way to celebrate the special day of the Leader of the Opposition. The Indian Youth Congress and the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee are set to organise a 'Mega Job Fair' at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium on June 19, where nearly 150 companies and institutions will participate. Uday Bhanu Chib, Indian Youth Congress President, said, ''On 19 June, there is a grand employment fair at Talkatora Stadium. On the occasion of  Rahul ji's birthday, our resolve is: to end unemployment and provide employment to the youth. The BJP government is shirking its responsibility, but the Congress Party is committed to the youth of the country.''

How to register for the event?

Candidates can register via QR code linking to the Indian Youth Congress website, along with offline and on-the-spot registration also available at Talkatora Stadium on June 19.

The job fair is open to applicants from Class 10 pass to postgraduate level, with selection based on qualifications and skills. Selected candidates will be interviewed and could receive offer letters on the spot. A helpline will remain active for one month after the event to help with joining-related issues.

Congress claims strong placement record

Congress claims that in previous employment drives, around 18,000 people registered in Delhi last year, with nearly 7,000 securing jobs. In Jaipur, about 3,000 candidates were placed, while in Patna, around 10,000 got employment.

Criticising the Narendra Modi-led central government, Congress leaders accused the Centre of failing to control rising unemployment and alleged that exam paper leaks have become widespread. They also claimed that over 90 such leaks have occurred.

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