Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
trendingNow,recommendedStories,recommendedStoriesMobileenglish3050982
HomeIndia

Congress to hold 'maun satyagraha' in state capitals against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha

The Congress on Friday had said it will move the Supreme Court after the Gujarat High Court refused to stay Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remarks.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jul 09, 2023, 08:34 PM IST

Congress to hold 'maun satyagraha' in state capitals against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha
Congress to hold 'maun satyagraha' in state capitals against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from Lok Sabha

Alleging that the BJP deployed "dirty tricks" to disqualify Rahul Gandhi from Parliament, the Congress on Sunday announced that as a mark of protest, its workers and leaders will hold a 'maun satyagraha' near Mahatma Gandhi statues in every state capital on July 12.

In a statement, Congress general secretary in-charge organization K C Venugopal said Gandhi has been the strongest and most vocal opponent of the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

"After a hugely successful Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi delivered a historic address to the Lok Sabha, unearthing the relationship between PM Modi and the Adani Group," Venugopal said.

cre_Trending

As a result, the BJP "deployed its dirty tricks" to disqualify him from Parliament, he alleged.

The Congress on Friday had said it will move the Supreme Court after the Gujarat High Court refused to stay Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case over his "Modi surname remarks, and alleged that the government is finding newer techniques to throttle his voice as it is rattled by him speaking the truth.

Undeterred, Gandhi has remained steadfast in his resolve to take on the ruling regime, and listen to the problems that India's poor, farmers, labourers, youth and marginalised are facing, Venugopal said.

Even outside Parliament, he remains the voice of the people and the leader who people can trust, he said.

"As a result, not just the Congress, but the entire country is agitated at his wrongful and vindictive disqualification," he claimed.

"We appeal to 140 crore Indians, regardless of affiliation, to stand with the forces of justice and liberty, to stand up against this muting of democracy," the Congress general secretary said.

As a mark of protest, all the state units of Congress party are organising a 'maun satyagraha' near Mahatma Gandhi statues in every state capital on Wednesday July 12, 2023, from 10 am to 5pm, Venugopal said.

"We believe that the truth, and our commitment for the genuine welfare of every Indian, speaks loud and clear, no matter what tactics the BJP-RSS will deploy against us or our leaders. India will not allow such fascist forces to go on for too long," he said.

CRE Recommended Stories
CRE Recommended Stories

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ahead of Cannes 2023, revisiting some timeless red carpet looks of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos
From family of farmers to most popular K-pop singer, a look at BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung's inspiring journey
Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop
In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Karnataka: Shop owner sets labourer on fire over minor dispute, arrested
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.