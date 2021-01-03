Congress to celebrate 'Samvidhan Charcha Divas' to mark 43 yrs to the 42nd amendment to Constitution

42nd amendment in the Constitution was introduced by former PM Indira Gandhi, wherein the words 'socialist' and 'secular' were added in the preamble.

Indian National Congress (INC) is all set to celebrate today (January 3), as the 'Samvidhan Charcha Divas' to mark 43 years of the 42nd amendment to the Constitution.

The 42nd amendment in the Constitution of India was introduced by the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi, wherein the words 'socialist' and 'secular' were added in the preamble.

This changed the description of India from 'sovereign democratic republic' to 'sovereign, socialist, secular, democratic republic'.

Passed by the Parliament on 11 November 1976, the amendment commenced from January 3,1977.

43 years later, the Indian National Congress (INC) is set to celebrate it as 'Samvidhan Charcha Divas' in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress alleges that the most progressive amendment to the Indian Constitution faces threat of alteration by the BJP led Central government.

The minority cell of the UP Congress has asked people to celebrate the amendment day as 'Samvidhan Charcha Divas' by organising seminars, lectures, debates.

Head of the Uttar Pradesh minority cell, Shahnawaz Alam said that the Constitution was under attack for the last six years and hence needed to be defended.

"BJP leaders have talked about changing the Constitution. Their idea is to make India a Hindu Rashtra by removing two words - socialist and secular. These two words have proved to be one of the biggest obstacles in their way to convert India in a majoritarian state," said Alam.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Rakesh Sinha had, in March 2010, brought a resolution in Parliament seeking removal of the word 'socialist' from the preamble. He had moved a private member's resolution and urged the government to bring an amendment to drop the term.

According to Sinha the word socialist has become 'redundant' in current scenario.