‘Congress to be blamed for me having four children’: Actor-turned-BJP MP Ravi Kishan explains how

BJP MP Ravi Kishan with his family (File photo)

Actor-turned-BJP MP Ravi Kishan recently put the blame on the opposition party Congress for him having four children – one son and three daughters – with his wife Preeti, batting for the introduction of the Population Control Bill in India.

Ravi Kishan, who is a Member of Parliament from the Lok Sabha, said that if the previous governments led by the Congress party had brought in the Population Control Bill, he may not have had four children in his marital life.

While speaking at the AajTak Conclave 2022, Ravi Kishan said that the previous governments were not vigilant when it came to population growth, and should have introduced the Population Control Bill in due time.

As laughter echoed by the audience because of his statement, Ravi Kishan expanded, “This is not my mistake that I have four children. If Congress had brought a population control bill, I may have been stopped and not fathered four children.”

Ravi Kishan has often been outlandish in his praise for the population control bill and believes that it should be introduced to restrain the population growth in the country due to depleting resources. He further said that he will bring a private member's bill in Parliament with regard to the population control bill.

The Population Control Bill was introduced in 2019 in the Rajya Sabha and is aimed at controlling the population of India, since the country is set to take over the population of China in one decade, keeping in mind the current growth rate.

The bill states several government perks and benefits for people who keep don’t produce more than two children. The bill offers tax benefits, employment benefits, and educational perks to those families that only have two children.

This bill was not received well by the opposition party and several sections of society, as they felt targeted by the population control rules. The bill has been stated as Islamophobic by the Congress party, while BJP has been backing the bill for years.

