FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Weather woes strike RCB-KKR showdown as playoff push faces massive setback

RCB vs KKR IPL 2026 LIVE Score: Weather woes strike RCB-KKR showdown as playoff

Why Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan, Boman Irani worked for free in Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji?

Why Salman, Abhishek, Vidya, Fardeen worked for free in Riteish's Raja Shivaji?

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Out: Why CBSE Class 12 Pass Percentage Dropped?

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Out: Why CBSE Class 12 Pass Percentage Dropped?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38; know about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family

Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here

Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan

HomeIndia

INDIA

Congress to announce Kerala CM today? Party leader hints at breakthrough amid government formation delay

Kerala Congress chief Sunny Joseph said the decision on the next Chief Minister is likely to be announced soon after final approval from Delhi.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : May 13, 2026, 06:38 PM IST

Congress to announce Kerala CM today? Party leader hints at breakthrough amid government formation delay
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Uncertainty over the next Chief Minister of Kerala is expected to end shortly, with the Congress indicating that internal discussions have reached their final stage. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Sunny Joseph said on Wednesday that the party leadership is likely to announce its decision later in the day, pending approval from the central leadership in Delhi.

He noted that consultations among senior leaders have been completed and the final announcement will come from the party’s high command. According to him, only formal clearance remains before the name is made public.

High Command Approval and Delay Factors

Joseph also suggested that a minor delay in the announcement may have been linked to the health check-up of Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi. He added that she had undergone a routine medical examination and has since returned home, but her brief hospital visit may have slowed the decision-making process.

The Congress leadership has been holding continuous discussions in New Delhi with senior Kerala figures to finalise the candidate for the state’s top post.

Key Contenders in the Race

Among those being considered are Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, and senior leader Ramesh Chennithala. All three are seen as strong contenders, and the final selection is expected to balance organisational experience with electoral strategy.

Meanwhile, leaders from alliance partners have also been closely watching the developments, anticipating further clarity on cabinet and portfolio distribution.

Allies Await Clarity on Power Sharing

Indian Union Muslim League leader PK Kunhalikutty indicated earlier in the day that a decision on the chief ministership was expected soon. He added that discussions on power-sharing within the coalition would continue after Congress finalises its choice.

The IUML has also convened internal meetings to discuss its role in the new government, including ministerial representation and possible constitutional positions.

Growing Political Pressure in Kerala

The delay in announcing the chief ministerial face has triggered frustration among sections of Congress supporters in Kerala. In some areas, including Wayanad, posters criticising senior party leaders and the central leadership have surfaced, reflecting growing impatience among cadres.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) recently returned to power with a strong mandate, securing 102 of 140 seats in the Assembly, while the Left Democratic Front suffered a significant setback.

With expectations running high, the announcement of Kerala’s next Chief Minister is now widely anticipated within the day.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Why Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Fardeen Khan, Boman Irani worked for free in Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji?
Why Salman, Abhishek, Vidya, Fardeen worked for free in Riteish's Raja Shivaji?
Congress to announce Kerala CM today? Party leader hints at breakthrough amid government formation delay
Congress to announce Kerala CM today? Party leader hints at breakthrough
NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: Who is Dinesh Biwal? Local BJP youth wing leader among 2 brothers arrested in probe
NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak: Who is Dinesh Biwal? Local BJP youth wing leader arrest
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: 85.20% students pass as girls outperform boys by 7%
CBSE Class 12th Result 2026: 85.20% students pass as girls outperform boys by 7%
Donald Trump lands in China ahead of meeting with Xi Jinping; Here’s what’s on agenda for high-stakes summit
Donald Trump lands in China ahead of meeting with Xi Jinping
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38; know about Mulayam Singh Yadav’s family
Prateek Yadav Family Tree: Akhilesh Yadav’s stepbrother passes away at 38
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna, Rubina Dilaik, celebs joining Rohit Shetty's show
Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 Full contestants list: From Orry to Gaurav Khanna
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan lead star-studded Indian line-up; check details here
Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs?
How many matches do Royal Challengers Bengaluru need to win to qualify for IPL 2
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni? Check scenarios
Can Chennai Super Kings still qualify for IPL 2026 Playoffs without MS Dhoni?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement