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Congress takes jibe at PM Modi over Australia uranium deal: 'BJP specialises in U-turning points'

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader said that he had proudly announced that Australia would supply uranium to India but it was a Congress-led government that created the turning point.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jul 10, 2026, 02:12 AM IST

Congress takes jibe at PM Modi over Australia uranium deal: 'BJP specialises in U-turning points'
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo: ANI).
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Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said that the agreement for uranium supply from Australia to India has been made possible due to a civil nuclear agreement signed with the United States during the Congress-led government. He also noted that the nuclear deal had been opposed by the BJP at the time. Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Congress leader said that he had proudly announced that Australia would supply uranium to India but it was a Congress-led government that created the turning point.

"Award-Jeevi has proudly announced that Australia is to supply uranium to India. This has been made possible ONLY because of the United States-India Nuclear Cooperation Agreement that finally became law on October 8, 2008. It was Dr. Manmohan Singh's meeting with President George Bush in July 2005 that had kickstarted the negotiations," Jairam Ramesh said. "The BJP had all along opposed this transformative accord both in Parliament and outside. The Congress creates turning points while the BJP specialises in U-turning points," he added.

India and Australia on Thursday finalised the arrangement of the Civil Nuclear Agreement, which operationalises the agreement signed in 2014 and enables supply of uranium to India. "India and Australia had signed a civil nuclear cooperation agreement as far back as 2014. That agreement foresees cooperation in a whole host of activities and not just uranium supply. When it comes to uranium supply, there was the requirement for an administrative arrangement, which had been concluded as well, but it had not been possible to operationalise it because there wasn't agreement fully on reporting-related issues," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said. "Given the fact that India and Australia bilaterally did not have an agreement on that issue, the arrangement needed to be brought in line with one that would satisfy both sides and provide confidence that reporting procedures and protocols were in place," he added. Misri noted that after "very intense discussions" over the last two years, both countries were able to resolve the issues and finalise the necessary framework.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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