Congress suspends 3 Jharkhand MLAs detained in West Bengal with huge amount of cash

Using a tip-off, police in Howrah seized an SUV and reportedly found a large sum of cash in the car.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 31, 2022, 01:38 PM IST

The Congress suspended three Jharkhand MLAs on Sunday after they were reportedly found in West Bengal's Howrah with a large sum of cash.

After the three MLAs were apprehended on Saturday, the Congress accused the BJP of attempting to destabilise its coalition government in Jharkhand.

Avinash Pande, the party's Jharkhand in-charge, told reporters at a news conference at the AICC headquarters here that Congress president Sonia Gandhi had suspended the three MLAs immediately.

Acting on a tip, police stopped an SUV carrying Congress MLAs Irfan Ansari, Rajesh Kachchap, and Naman Bixal Kongari on national highway-16 in Ranihati, Howrah, on Saturday and reportedly discovered a large quantity of cash inside.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter on Saturday that "The BJP's 'Operation Lotus' in Jharkhand stands exposed tonight in Howrah. The game plan of 'Hum Do' in Delhi is to do in Jharkhand what they did in Maharashtra by installing E-D duo."

(With inputs from PTI)

First-image
Breaking: Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 jolts Nepal, tremors felt in Bihar, West Bengal
