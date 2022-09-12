Congress still the largest opposition party, Nitish and Lalu will meet Sonia Gandhi: Tejashwi Yadav

Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav - File Photo

RJD leader and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said on Sunday that the Congress is still the largest party in the Opposition bloc and others much think “practically” on its relevance, reported The Indian Express.

Yadav also said that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav would meet Congress president Sonia Gandhi after she returns from abroad. Kumar had last week met several opposition leaders in the national capital as part of his efforts to stitch a united opposition to challenge the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Nitishji has met many leaders, Laluji has also spoke, I also keep meeting. Once Soniaji is back, Nitishji and Laluji will meet her to discuss the way ahead. A dialogue has finally begun on the next Lok Sabha polls, which was not the case before the developments in Bihar," Kumar was quoted by The Indian Express as saying.

Yadav said that Kumar’s decision to quit the NDA and rejoin the grand alliance will have a nationwide impact and has generated hope in the opposition ranks. “If we join hands and fight with a strategy, then the BJP will definitely stop short of the halfway mark,” he said.

He also noted the fact that the Congress cannot be kept out of calculations, owing to their higher numbers in the Parliament. “Others (parties) are mostly limited to their own states. So people will have to think practically and understand the situation,” he added.

The BJP in the recent past had successfully toppled governments in the states of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra to assume power. But in Bihar, it was Nitish Kumar who severed ties with the BJP and forged an alliance with the RJD, Congress and Left parties to form a Mahagathbandhan government, much to the dismay of the saffron camp.

After severing ties with the BJP, JD-U's Lalan Singh had said that the BJP has 16 Lok Sabha MPs in Bihar, 17 MPs in West Bengal and 11 MPs in Jharkhand. A major shift in seat tally in these three states will have a bearing on the overall poll results in 2024.