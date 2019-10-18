'Congress starts jumping with pain if anyone says Balakot': PM Modi in Haryana's Sonipat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed a poll rally in Haryana's Sonipat and said that this region has made India proud in every field, Be it fighting in the wrestling ring or fighting against terrorism, Sonipat means 'Kisan, Jawan aur Pehelwan'.

Slammed the Congress party, PM Modi in Sonipat's Gohana said during its (Congress') misrule neither jawans were safe, neither farmers nor our sportspersons.

"Congress indulged in corruption in agriculture and did scams in sports," he said.

PM Narendra Modi in Sonipat,Haryana: When we talk of Swacch Bharat or surgical strike then Congress gets stomach ache,and if by chance anyone says Balakot then Congress starts jumping with pain. Pakistan uses them to strengthen their case globally,what sort of chemistry is this? pic.twitter.com/H2pkxhs2lB — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2019

Further taking a jibe at the Congress party, PM Modi said, "When we talk of Swacch Bharat or surgical strike then Congress gets a stomach ache, and if by chance anyone says Balakot then Congress starts jumping with pain. Pakistan uses them to strengthen their case globally, what sort of chemistry is this?"

Earlier, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi was also scheduled to address a poll rally in Haryana but it later got cancelled.

Instead of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi will now hold a rally in Haryana's Mahendragarh.

Haryana will go to polls on October 21 along with Maharashtra while the counting of votes will take place on October 24.