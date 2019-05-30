Congress spokespersons to stay away from TV debates for a month

Headlines

Imran Khan says he was sure CBFC would never let Delhi Belly release; shares BTS photo with Vir Das, Kunaal Roy Kapur

Maruti 800 modified to look like Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Rs 2 lakh conversion goes viral, watch video

'Rahul Gandhi's claims were...': Sanjay Raut after China includes Arunachal, Aksai Chin in its new map

This entrepreneur is Deepika Padukone's business partner, runs Rs 2066 crore firm competing with Ola, Uber

Meet one of India’s richest person ever, much richer than Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Adani, Elon Musk, his business was…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Imran Khan says he was sure CBFC would never let Delhi Belly release; shares BTS photo with Vir Das, Kunaal Roy Kapur

Maruti 800 modified to look like Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Rs 2 lakh conversion goes viral, watch video

5 Best Kratom Vendors – Buy Kratom – Kratom For Sale Online

7 worst Bollywood remakes ever made

7 food secrets for long life

7 symptoms of Vitamin C deficiency

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

Beyond Chandrayaan-3: A look at ISRO's upcoming grand space missions to Sun, Mars and beyond

G20 Summit: Schools, Malls, Banks Closed; Know Restrictions From Sep 8-10 In Delhi

Big Announcement! Shah Rukh Khan finally announces the release date of Jawan trailer, know here

Imran Khan says he was sure CBFC would never let Delhi Belly release; shares BTS photo with Vir Das, Kunaal Roy Kapur

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

The Archies: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor launch coundown for their debut film releasing on this date

HomeIndia

India

Congress spokespersons to stay away from TV debates for a month

Taking to Twitter, Congress party requested all media channels and its editors to not place any Congress representatives on their shows.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 30, 2019, 10:04 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid political uncertainty within the party following the severe drubbing it received in the Lok Sabha elections, Congress on Thursday barred its spokespersons from representing the party on news channel debates for a month.

Taking to Twitter, Congress party requested all media channels and its editors to not place any Congress representatives on their shows.

".@INCIndia has decided to not send spokespersons on television debates for a month. All media channels/editors are requested to not place Congress representatives on their shows," Surjewala tweeted while announcing the party's decision.

This came after Rahul Gandhi, who became the Congress president in 2017, offered to step down from his post at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting on May 25, taking moral responsibility for the party's dismal performance in the recently concluded 17th general elections.

However, his resignation offer was unanimously rejected by the CWC. So far, several top leaders have met Gandhi and urged him to continue to lead the party.

Sources said that despite senior members making serious attempts to convince the 48-year-old party chief to rethink his decision, he remains unfazed.

These leaders, sources said, maintained that Congress cannot afford to have someone new at the helm for rebuilding the organisation at this juncture and that the responsibility for the defeat is collective and not individual.

The Congress won 52 seats in the recent general elections, which is just eight more than 2014, in the outgoing Lok Sabha.

The NDA, on the other hand, registered a massive victory, winning 352 seats to retain power. The BJP alone won 303 seats - its highest tally ever. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

MS Dhoni singing Salaam-E-Ishq with friends in old viral video takes internet by storm; fans call him ‘Arijit Singh’

Haryana: Security stepped up in Nuh after 'shobha yatra' call on Monday

Asia Cup 2023 schedule: Know match fixtures, India vs Pakistan match date, venue and timings, how to watch online

Rs 7800 crore company’s stock plunges over 10 percent after CEO resigns due to…

Centre cites 'error', backtracks from stance opposing Bihar cast survey in Supreme Court

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav flaunts his trophy; Pooja, Manisha, Bebika pose for paps after Grand Finale

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

In pics: Here’s how Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and other The Archies cast celebrated Independence Day

Step inside Jacqueliene Fernandez's new lavish apartment in Bandra with amenities of jacuzzi pool, sprawling lawns, more

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE