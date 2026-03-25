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Congress' Sonia Gandhi's health stable, doctors checking for infections

Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital last night, hospital authorities said. Her condition is now stable.

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Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Mar 25, 2026, 09:52 PM IST

Congress' Sonia Gandhi's health stable, doctors checking for infections
Sonia Gandhi's health is now stable
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Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital last night, hospital authorities said on Wednesday. Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Chairman Dr Ajay Swaroop said that the veteran leader was admitted at around 10:22 PM and was currently in stable condition.

He said doctors were conducting investigations for a possible stomach and urinary tract infection, and a team was closely monitoring her condition while administering antibiotics. "Sonia Gandhi (Congress Parliamentary Party leader) was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday at 10:22 PM. She is stable. Doctors are conducting further investigations to check for possible infection in the stomach and urinary tract.

A team of doctors is closely monitoring her condition, and antibiotics have been administered," Dr Swaroop said. Gandhi was admitted after experiencing respiratory issues at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Ajay Swaroop said that following a detailed medical examination, Sonia Gandhi's bronchial asthma was mildly exacerbated by the combined effects of cold weather and prevailing pollution levels in Delhi.

As a precautionary measure, doctors decided to admit her for observation and further medical management. The veteran leader was also admitted last year in June due to stomach-related issues. She was kept under observation at the hospital's gastro department.

Before this, in the same month, Gandhi was admitted to Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on June 7. The CPP chairperson was brought in for a routine health check-up due to some minor health issues, according to Naresh Chauhan, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister. The doctors examined her health condition and informed that she was in stable condition.


(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

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