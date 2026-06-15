Congress slams Amit Shah over rebel TMC MPs' merger with NCPI: 'Taken Indian democracy to new lows'

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh said the move was part of the Home Minister's strategy "to engineer a two-thirds majority" for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of masterminding an "illegal breakaway of 20 TMC MPs" and their "wholly questionable fusion with an unheard of political outfit". In a post on X, Ramesh said the bizarre move was part of the Home Minister's strategy "to engineer a two-thirds majority" for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha. He alleged that Shah "has taken Indian democracy to new lows."

In his X post, Jairam Ramesh said: "A desperate Union Home Minister - who is an absolute disgrace to the position once held by Sardar Patel - has taken Indian democracy to new lows in a shameless manner. He has masterminded the illegal breakaway of 20 TMC MPs and their wholly questionable fusion with an unheard of and reportedly registered but unrecognised political outfit formed just three years back." The Congress leader also took potshots at the BJP's key allies TDP and JD(U), saying that they should be protesting the downgrade through "underhand tactics".

"The 'Nationalist Citizens Party of India' could well end up becoming the second largest in the NDA, ahead of even the long-established and long-experienced TDP and JD(U), who should actually be protesting their downgrade through such underhand tactics and in such a disgusting manner," Jairam Ramesh said. "This bizarre move is part of the Union Home Minister's strategy to engineer a two-third majority for the NDA in the Lok Sabha. Decency, decorum, and devotion to Constitutional values and principles remain vulnerable and threatened every day he continues in office," he added.

The rebuke comes after 20 Trinamool Congress rebel MPs announced a merger with the Nationalist Citizens' Party -- a little-known political party based out of Tripura. "We have joined the Nationalist Citizens' Party...It is a recognised regional party. We have merged with it...It will be decided in the court which one the real TMC is," rebel MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said on Sunday. The TMC rebels have said they will extend support to the BJP-led NDA alliance. The TMC has seen dissension and rebellion among its MLAs and MPs since its drubbing in the 2026 West Bengal assembly election.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).