FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for West Bengal, and these regions in next 7 days, check weather update in Delhi, NCR

IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for West Bengal in next 7 days

Israeli Ambassador Azar slams Islamabad's approach amid changing Middle East dynamics

Israeli Ambassador Azar slams Islamabad's approach amid changing Middle East

‘You become Third World Country’: US President Donald Trump renews immigration criticism

President Donald Trump renews immigration criticism with new remark

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys

FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges

IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's

OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na

DNA India EnglishHomeIndia

INDIA

Congress slams Amit Shah over rebel TMC MPs' merger with NCPI: 'Taken Indian democracy to new lows'

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh said the move was part of the Home Minister's strategy "to engineer a two-thirds majority" for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 11:50 PM IST

Congress slams Amit Shah over rebel TMC MPs' merger with NCPI: 'Taken Indian democracy to new lows'
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo: ANI).
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Monday launched a scathing attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing him of masterminding an "illegal breakaway of 20 TMC MPs" and their "wholly questionable fusion with an unheard of political outfit". In a post on X, Ramesh said the bizarre move was part of the Home Minister's strategy "to engineer a two-thirds majority" for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha. He alleged that Shah "has taken Indian democracy to new lows."

In his X post, Jairam Ramesh said: "A desperate Union Home Minister - who is an absolute disgrace to the position once held by Sardar Patel - has taken Indian democracy to new lows in a shameless manner. He has masterminded the illegal breakaway of 20 TMC MPs and their wholly questionable fusion with an unheard of and reportedly registered but unrecognised political outfit formed just three years back." The Congress leader also took potshots at the BJP's key allies TDP and JD(U), saying that they should be protesting the downgrade through "underhand tactics".

"The 'Nationalist Citizens Party of India' could well end up becoming the second largest in the NDA, ahead of even the long-established and long-experienced TDP and JD(U), who should actually be protesting their downgrade through such underhand tactics and in such a disgusting manner," Jairam Ramesh said. "This bizarre move is part of the Union Home Minister's strategy to engineer a two-third majority for the NDA in the Lok Sabha. Decency, decorum, and devotion to Constitutional values and principles remain vulnerable and threatened every day he continues in office," he added.

The rebuke comes after 20 Trinamool Congress rebel MPs announced a merger with the Nationalist Citizens' Party -- a little-known political party based out of Tripura. "We have joined the Nationalist Citizens' Party...It is a recognised regional party. We have merged with it...It will be decided in the court which one the real TMC is," rebel MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said on Sunday. The TMC rebels have said they will extend support to the BJP-led NDA alliance. The TMC has seen dissension and rebellion among its MLAs and MPs since its drubbing in the 2026 West Bengal assembly election.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Congress slams Amit Shah over rebel TMC MPs' merger with NCPI: 'Taken Indian democracy to new lows'
Congress slams Amit Shah over rebel TMC MPs' merger with NCPI
Israeli Ambassador Azar slams Islamabad's approach amid changing Middle East dynamics
Israeli Ambassador Azar slams Islamabad's approach amid changing Middle East
IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for West Bengal, and these regions in next 7 days, check weather update in Delhi, NCR
IMD issues heavy rainfall warning for West Bengal in next 7 days
‘You become Third World Country’: US President Donald Trump renews immigration criticism
President Donald Trump renews immigration criticism with new remark
How long can the US-Iran peace deal survive? All factors explained by expert
How long can the US-Iran peace deal survive? All factors explained by expert
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home and away jerseys
FIFA World Cup 2026: From Norway to Spain; Here's a look at 5 stunning home
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's features and challenges
IND vs AFG 1st ODI at Dharamsala: Know all about the spectacular stadium's
OTT Releases This Week (June 8-14): Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week: Bhooth Bangla, Karuppu, Raakh, Maa Hai Na
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10 jersey at FIFA World Cup 2026
Lionel Messi to Kylian Mbappe: Meet players carrying football's iconic number 10
From Sanya Khurana to Alana King: Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
Indian-origin stars to watch in Women’s T20 World Cup 2026
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement