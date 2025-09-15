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Congress slams Modi govt over NEET-UG retest: 'More interested in stunts than actual governance'

Taking a dig at the Centre, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said that even distinguished experts are being held accountable by the younger generation for becoming "drum-beaters" of the Modi government.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 18, 2026, 01:27 AM IST

Congress slams Modi govt over NEET-UG retest: 'More interested in stunts than actual governance'
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo: ANI).
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A  war-of-words on social media between IIT Kanpur director Manindra Agrawal and a group of Gen-Z students has escalated into a major political flashpoint, with Congress leader Jairam Ramesh using the exchange to question the competence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's scientific advisors. Taking a dig at the Centre, Ramesh said that even distinguished experts are being held accountable by the younger generation for becoming "drum-beaters" of the Modi government.

In a post on X, Jairam Ramesh said: "The Prime Minister's go-to man on all scientific matters and a very distinguished mathematician otherwise is being held to account by Gen Z youngsters." He added: "These are the pitfalls of allowing yourself to become a drum-beater of a Government that is incompetent, arrogant, and more interested in stunts than in actual governance."

Slamming the government's response to the exam crisis, Ramesh listed various measures -- including a ban on the messaging app Telegram -- as "stunts" designed to distract from the core issue of paper leaks. "The Telegram ban is only to be added to a long list of other stunts (IAF transportation of question papers, the announcement that the PM is personally monitoring the situation) that have preoccupied the Modi Government since the cancellation of the NEET-UG Exam last month," Ramesh wrote. The Congress leader concluded his post with a sharp attack on the prime minister's reliance on prepared speeches, saying: "It is far more important to ban the Teleprompter."

The comments comes after the government ordered the blocking of the Telegram app for a week, following a request from the National Testing Agency (NTA), which alleged that the platform was being used by organised rackets to mislead and defraud candidates appearing for the NEET-UG 2026 retest scheduled for June 21. The retest is being held following the cancellation of the original exam over a paper leak scandal. Meanwhile, Telegram has approached the Delhi High Court, challenging the government's decision and describing it as unfair.

(With inputs from news agency ANI).

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