Congress slams Centre over Manipur violence, demands all-party meeting

The Congress on Friday slammed the Centre over the deteriorating law and order in violence-hit Manipur after a mob set Union Minister R.K. Ranjan Singh's house on fire in Imphal and demanded that the Prime Minister must call for an all-party meeting over the situation in the northeastern state.

Congress General Secretary, Organisation, K.C. Venugopal, in a tweet, said: "Manipur is burning for the last 40 days and the conflict is spiralling out of control. There is no semblance of rule of law and those in power are themselves spearheading massacres and helping militants with arms and ammunition".



Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on Manipur issue, he said: "The Prime Minister has maintained a stone-cold silence, and his government has taken no concrete action so far. Why is the Union government allowing this to continue? Who is accountable for this disastrous situation? The Prime Minister must immediately call for an all-party meeting because the country is demanding answers. Will he finally speak up after a Union Minister`s residence has been attacked?"



Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P. Chidambaram slammed the government over the violence in Manipur.



"The double-engine government failed in Karnataka and it was shown the door by the people of Karnataka. The double-engine government is failing the people of Manipur. One engine (the state) has run out of fuel. The other engine (the centre) has decoupled itself and is hiding in the loco shed. It is obvious that Mr Biren Singh has lost the confidence of all sections of the people of Manipur. It is also obvious that Mr Narendra Modi is not willing to talk to the people of Manipur nor even make an appeal for peace. Since May 3 -- that is in the last 45 days -- the Prime Minister has not uttered a word on Manipur; nor visited the state that is burning. This is the Government that boasts of ‘Sabka Saath......’" Chidambaram said in a tweet.



Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh tweeted: "The Prime Minister should listen to himself regarding Manipur", attaching a video of Modi where he is heard saying that "there was a time when the governments left Manipur on its condition".



The remarks from the Congress leaders came after the house of Union Minister Ranjan Singh was torched in Manipur on late Thursday night. His home was earlier also targeted on May 25 when thousands of people attempted to assemble in front of the residence, but were prevented by security forces. Police said the mob, which was demanding an early solution to the ethnic conflict, accused all the ministers and MLAs that they were not doing enough to end the crisis.



On Wednesday, in a fresh incident of violence, assailants burnt the official residence of Manipur’s Industry Minister Nemcha Kipgen in the Lamphel area in Imphal West district. Kipgen, the lone woman minister in the state, was not at home then.



At least 11 people were killed and 23 others injured after suspected militants attacked the Khamelock village in Imphal East district late on Tuesday night.



Officials said the death toll is likely to increase as several of the injured are said to be critical.

(Source: IANS)

